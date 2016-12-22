Deputy seizes 15 lbs. of cocaine and heroin near Ash Fork

ASH FORK – A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner discovered 15 pounds of cocaine and heroin in a car they stopped for a traffic violation on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman.

About 6:30 a.m., the deputy stopped the Toyota Corolla, which had Arkansas plates, on eastbound Interstate 40 near Ash Fork, D’Evelyn said.

The driver, Liz Romo-Aleman, 28, was alone and told the deputy she was driving home from California to Arkansas.

As they talked about the travel plans and the traffic violation, the deputy began to notice “deceptive answers to his basic questions,” D’Evelyn said.

The deputy began to suspect the car might be transporting drugs, and asked Romo-Aleman if he could search the car.

She refused, so the deputy had his K9 sniff the exterior of the car, and the dog alerted to the seam between doors on the passenger side.

Found hidden inside the door panel were 12.5 pounds of cocaine and 2.5 pounds of heroin.

Romo-Aleman refused to answer any questions about the drugs, D’Evelyn said.

She was booked at the Camp Verde jail on charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotics or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She’s being held on a $200,000 bond.