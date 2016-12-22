Column: Where do birds sleep at night?

So far this winter, our weather has been pretty mild. However, it looks like we have some unsettled weather moving into the region over the next several days, with even a slight possibility of a white Christmas!

I am frequently asked by customers where birds sleep at night—especially in the winter time. Most songbird species find a sheltered location in a thick tree or shrub where they hunker down on a branch for the night. Think back to the wind storm we had just this past Saturday night, and imagine small songbirds—oftentimes weighing only a matter of grams—clinging to a branch, riding out the storm.

In the Prescott area, there are many different kinds of birds that roost in trees at night. Such birds include ground-dwelling species like greater roadrunner and Gambel’s quail. During the day, roadrunners and quail spend most of their time foraging for food down on the ground. Rarely does one see these species up in trees during the day but this is where they spend the night.

Most of the song birds that you see in your yard and at your feeders on a daily basis also roost in trees and shrubs, including mourning doves, scrub-jays, dark-eyed juncos, white-crowned sparrows, yellow-rumped warblers, lesser goldfinches and even hummingbirds.

Some birds have adapted to human habitations and use man-made structures for roosting. On more than one occasion, I have gone to an individual’s home to rescue a house finch that has gotten inside a home. It is not uncommon for house finches to roost at night on a wreath hanging on the front door of a home. If the door gets opened at night, sometimes the frightened bird flies right into the house!

Another common bird species in the area that uses structures for roosting is the Say’s phoebe. It is remarkable that this bird can even survive here in winter as its diet consists mostly of insects—and there are not a lot of insects to be found this time of year. Say’s phoebes frequently roost on porches and in entry ways that are well protected from wind, rain and snow where they will spend the night perched on light fixtures, window pop-outs, and on beams.

In the Prescott area, there are actually very few cavity-roosting birds. Some of the more common species that exploit either natural cavities or man-made bird houses include woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees, titmice, wrens and bluebirds. Providing nesting boxes is a great way to encourage cavity roosters to spend the night in your yard.



It has been well documented that cavity-roosting birds often roost communally—meaning several birds of the same species will share the same cavity at night. Roosting together, songbirds can share body warmth in a small, enclosed space, which reduces each individual bird’s expenditure of energy to stay warm.

One of the greatest challenges for birds in winter is finding enough food to meet their metabolic needs to maintain their body temperature. It is a common sight in winter to observe the twice-a-day feeding frenzy that occurs—first thing in the morning, and late in the afternoon.

Most birds, after having endured a long, cold night are eager to feed at first light. It is common that once birds are satiated, the foraging behavior slows down during the middle part of the day, and then picks up again before sundown where they tank up before heading off to roost for the night.

I wish all of you a joyous Christmas with friends and family. Until next week, Happy Birding!

Eric Moore is the owner of Jay’s Bird Barn, with three locations in northern Arizona – Prescott, Sedona and Flagstaff. Eric has been an avid birder for over 50 years. If you have questions about wild birds that you would like discussed in future articles, email him at eric@jaysbirdbarn.com.