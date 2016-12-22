Column: The assault on free speech

Community organizers, progressives, socialists, communists and many Democrats like to control things. That is why they are in favor of big government. They think that the average citizen doesn’t have the intellectual capacity to figure out how to buy something that might have even a faint chance of harming them. Therefore, the government must protect the populace by regulating every aspect of manufacture, distribution and sale of practically every retail item.

This need to control things for the safety of what they consider an obtuse population, has led these patronizing do-gooders to attempt to regulate almost everything. There are laws and regulations or attempts to regulate what types of light bulbs we use, how much water can flow from our shower heads, the number of gallons of water per flush our toilets use, the size of the cups of soft drinks that can be sold, the salt contents in food, etc.

While most of these rules are relatively minor inconveniences by themselves, their cumulative effect is oppressive. That is nothing compared with the far left’s attempt to control speech. Many of the worst examples (or best, depending on your point of view), spew forth from the adult nurseries commonly called academia. I’m sorry, that was a microaggression. There are probably dozens, if not hundreds of deans, professors and students tearfully searching for a “safe place” to calm their shattered nerves because someone hurt their feelings by inferring that their schools of higher learning are populated by overly sensitive, spoiled crybabies.

According to Dictionary.com, a microaggression is a subtle but offensive comment or action directed at a minority or other nondominant group that is often unintentional or unconsciously reinforces a stereotype: microaggressions, such as “I don’t see you as black.” There are several other definitions, but they are all of similar content. As near as can be discerned from these definitions, the intent of the speaker doesn’t determine the offensiveness of the comment. It is the perception of the listener that ascertains the “microaggresiveness.”

It is time for someone to inject a huge dose of reality into this academic psychobabble. Anyone who has worked in a profession that deals with people will tell you that no matter what you say, there will almost always be someone who will take offense to what was said, no matter how well-intentioned, benign or non-confrontational. It’s human nature. If any group takes this theory of microaggression seriously, the result will be that the “dominant” group will be walking on eggshells. Ultimately, communication will stop or be so stilted as to be meaningless. Perhaps that is the intent for pushing such a ludicrous theory. Free speech will be suppressed.

Another theory regurgitated upon the public discourse by the self-righteous, condescending members of our elite universities is the theory of white privilege. Today, we have civil rights laws, anti-discrimination laws and affirmative action laws to negate any “white privilege” and alleviate any real or perceived disadvantages of any minorities. It is ridiculous to assume that a young white male, who grew up in poverty because his father was in prison and his mother was an addict has a “white privilege” advantage over the black daughter of an NBA star.

We are a country of individuals. When people are grouped together by race, gender or other differences and then blamed for some offenses in the past or identified as victims of those offenses, the only logical explanation is to separate and divide us. Those who listen to this divisive rhetoric become bitter and antagonistic to the other group. Communication stops and free speech is suppressed.

Free speech is not always pretty. Free speech can sometimes cause hurt feelings. If we, as citizens of a free society, are afraid to speak our minds because some might think our words are not politically correct, is ours a free society in reality? If those engaged in debate take offense at anything they consider a microaggression, can a free exchange of ideas actually take place? The great thing about free speech is that it enables the listeners to determine if the speaker’s arguments are reasoned and logical or completely asinine tripe, or anything else in between. When you suppress free speech either by repressive governmental regulations or cultural idiocies like microaggressions or white privilege, you stifle debate. When debate is stifled, the truth become illusive.

George Orwell said it best, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.”