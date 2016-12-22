Column: The assault on free speech

Community organizers, progressives, socialists, communists and many Democrats like to control things. That is why they are in favor of big government. They think that the average citizen doesn’t have the intellectual capacity to figure out how to buy something that might have even a faint chance of harming them. Therefore, the government must protect the populace by regulating every aspect of manufacture, distribution and sale of practically every retail item.
This need to control things for the safety of what they consider an obtuse population, has led these patronizing do-gooders to attempt to regulate almost everything. There are laws and regulations or attempts to regulate what types of light bulbs we use, how much water can flow from our shower heads, the number of gallons of water per flush our toilets use, the size of the cups of soft drinks that can be sold, the salt contents in food, etc.
While most of these rules are relatively minor inconveniences by themselves, their cumulative effect is oppressive. That is nothing compared with the far left’s attempt to control speech. Many of the worst examples (or best, depending on your point of view), spew forth from the adult nurseries commonly called academia. I’m sorry, that was a microaggression. There are probably dozens, if not hundreds of deans, professors and students tearfully searching for a “safe place” to calm their shattered nerves because someone hurt their feelings by inferring that their schools of higher learning are populated by overly sensitive, spoiled crybabies.
According to Dictionary.com, a microaggression is a subtle but offensive comment or action directed at a minority or other nondominant group that is often unintentional or unconsciously reinforces a stereotype: microaggressions, such as “I don’t see you as black.” There are several other definitions, but they are all of similar content. As near as can be discerned from these definitions, the intent of the speaker doesn’t determine the offensiveness of the comment. It is the perception of the listener that ascertains the “microaggresiveness.”
It is time for someone to inject a huge dose of reality into this academic psychobabble. Anyone who has worked in a profession that deals with people will tell you that no matter what you say, there will almost always be someone who will take offense to what was said, no matter how well-intentioned, benign or non-confrontational. It’s human nature. If any group takes this theory of microaggression seriously, the result will be that the “dominant” group will be walking on eggshells. Ultimately, communication will stop or be so stilted as to be meaningless. Perhaps that is the intent for pushing such a ludicrous theory. Free speech will be suppressed.
Another theory regurgitated upon the public discourse by the self-righteous, condescending members of our elite universities is the theory of white privilege. Today, we have civil rights laws, anti-discrimination laws and affirmative action laws to negate any “white privilege” and alleviate any real or perceived disadvantages of any minorities. It is ridiculous to assume that a young white male, who grew up in poverty because his father was in prison and his mother was an addict has a “white privilege” advantage over the black daughter of an NBA star.
We are a country of individuals. When people are grouped together by race, gender or other differences and then blamed for some offenses in the past or identified as victims of those offenses, the only logical explanation is to separate and divide us. Those who listen to this divisive rhetoric become bitter and antagonistic to the other group. Communication stops and free speech is suppressed.
Free speech is not always pretty. Free speech can sometimes cause hurt feelings. If we, as citizens of a free society, are afraid to speak our minds because some might think our words are not politically correct, is ours a free society in reality? If those engaged in debate take offense at anything they consider a microaggression, can a free exchange of ideas actually take place? The great thing about free speech is that it enables the listeners to determine if the speaker’s arguments are reasoned and logical or completely asinine tripe, or anything else in between. When you suppress free speech either by repressive governmental regulations or cultural idiocies like microaggressions or white privilege, you stifle debate. When debate is stifled, the truth become illusive.
George Orwell said it best, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.”
More like this story
- Column: Courthouse plaza rules should balance comfort, obligation
- Editorial: Is our love of free speech fading away?
- Letter: Corporate 'speech' threatens America
- Column: Drastic change in federal culture needed to end suppression of information
- Editorial: Despicable demonstration tests limits of free speech
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
dwanebergamini 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Best editorial the Courier has ever posted!
PrescottLady 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Your column itself denigrates a whole segment of population, Democrats, College-Educated, etc. You call us crybabies and whiners who are somehow repressing your free speech and not allowing for civil discourse, when your column does exactly the same thing.
Bearcub13 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Mr. Williams, The First Ammendment guarantees the right to free speech in the redress of government. What we say to each other, as individuals, that does not pertain to the government, is not a right. I look forward to your response.
JWalker 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Bus, thank god for free speech otherwise you would have no venue to spew forth. And by the way, most of those restrictions in your first paragraph were foisted upon us by Republican G.W. Bush. Does that make a light bulb go off in your head?
Usually you blame Demicrats for what Republicans have done. You always get it backwards.
leeradu 48 minutes ago
SO Buz and His Conservo- Extremist Gang decided that if Honest, Freedom loving Americans were going to Insist on Hearing ALL Sides of Any Issue and Continue "believing" FACTS, EVIDENCE, PROOF in Science, History, Educated, Qualified, Experienced individuals Stating The TRUTH, Well ALL They had left is to Create "They're OWN REALITY", and LIE. Rather that get into the Tradition MSM senseless debate with Buz chasing his circular logic, Let me offer this. . . Today President Elect Trump appointed Kellyanne Conway a senior Counselor to his Administration. Nothing really remarkable about that except in Her recent Video Interview (to live on You Tube forever) SHE said these words; "There are NO such things as Facts". That's Remarkable in that Kellyanne will NOW continue to be Trump's Mouth-piece beyond "Tweeting". To address George Orwell myself, in 1984 the Great Leader was on TV panels and screens World-wide 24/7. The Population KNEW When their Exalted LEADER was lying to them, He was on TV. We, the American people through the grace of Trump and mindless Conservative zealots across American, NOW have been granted that same awareness for at least 4 years.
leeradu 18 minutes ago
Apologies, I got my verbose, tri-named blonde female Trump surrogates confused. The proper "No Such Thing As Facts" quote is owned by Scotty Nell Hughes in a WAMU appearance. Strange that Conservatives don't believe the President should be Truthful, and state Facts when addressing the American People.