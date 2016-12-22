APS Foundation awards nonprofits more than $1.2M

PHOENIX – The APS Foundation announced today that it has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to 10 Arizona nonprofit organizations to support science, technology, engineering and math education in Arizona, as well as other deserving community initiatives.

“The APS Foundation invests in nonprofits that are making Arizona stronger, more competitive and a better place to live and work,” said Tina Marie Tentori, executive director of the APS Foundation.

In total, the APS Foundation awarded more than $2.9 million to Arizona nonprofits in 2016. Foundation dollars are funded entirely by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shareholders and have no impact on APS customers’ utility rates.

The following nonprofits received grants from the APS Foundation:

• Northern Arizona University Foundation, Inc. received a $250,000 grant to expand its STEM Focus Schools for the Future program to underserved areas across the state.

• The Center for Gender Equity in Science and Technology at ASU was awarded a $25,000 grant for its COMPUGIRLS Remixed program.

• The Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Inc. was granted $28,000 to support its STEM programming.

• Lowell Observatory was given a $36,000 grant for its Navajo Hopi Astronomy Outreach Program, which is now in its 20th year.

• National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc. received a $30,000 grant for its Camp Invention program, Invention Project, and Club Invention K-8 STEM Programming.

• Fighter Country Foundation Inc. was awarded a grant of $300,000 over three years for its Child Development Center and John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School renovation, as well as operational support for programs and services that aid airmen and their families in times of need at Luke Air Force Base.

• Museum of Northern Arizona received a $200,000 grant for its Ethnology Gallery and Native Peoples of the Colorado Plateau exhibit.

• Phoenix Children’s Hospital was provided a $250,000 grant for the Nourishment Room at its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

• Phoenix Local Organization Committee for the Final Four received a $100,000 grant for its literacy program, Read to the Final Four.

• Phoenix Police Reserve Foundation was gifted a $50,000 challenge match grant for equipment support.

The next cycle of APS Foundation grant applications opens on Jan. 15 with a deadline of March 1, 2017. Applications and more information on grant eligibility can be found by visiting www.aps.com/corporategiving and clicking on the Foundation link.

The APS Foundation is committed to making a deep impact in Arizona communities and does so by supporting statewide nonprofits that advance knowledge in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. The Foundation supports a wide range of educational initiatives that target both students and teachers in order to keep the next generation of Arizona’s workforce strong and competitive.

Privately endowed by Pinnacle West Capital Corp. in 1981 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, the APS Foundation distributes an average of $2.3 million to $3.2 million per year through a bi-annual grant process. Since its inception, it has invested nearly $41 million in Arizona nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.aps.com/corporategiving and click on the Foundation link.