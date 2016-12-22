Announcing the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Leadership Scholarship Fund

Prescott Area Leadership announces the inauguration of the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Leadership Scholarship Fund. The fund will provide scholarship awards for our Youth Leaders of the Year for many years to come, while honoring our founder Ron and his “Beloved” Betsy, long-standing servant leaders in the quad-city area.

Each year, PAL conducts nominations and an awards ceremony to recognize Man, Woman and Youth Leaders of the Years (see accompanying story for details on making a nomination). Both a male and female youth leader is selected and this year each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Two male and two female finalists also each receive a $500 scholarship.

The PAL Board extends its gratitude to The Kiekheffer and Margaret T. Morris Foundations for generously providing $15,000 in matching grants. The organization’s goal is to collect donations to match this amount by the end of 2017 and it is asking for support from the public. Any amount makes a difference and is deeply appreciated. You can make your tax-deductible donation directly at http://conta.cc/2gO9jmG.

To donate by check, please make your check out to Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County with the following notation in the memo line: Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Leadership Scholarship Fund. Mail your check to the Arizona Community Foundation at 300 E. Willis St., #B, Prescott AZ 86301.

