4-H members learn life skills, teamwork while serving dinner to Mayer-area seniors

MAYER – On Friday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of Lonesome Valley Wranglers 4-H Club will be learning key life skills while serving Christmas dinner to Mayer area seniors.

Beyond just serving a meal, these teens and pre-teens will learn the proper way to serve a meal and remove empty plates, attentiveness to the tables they are assigned, polite ways to interact with their “guests,” and teamwork.

Learning to provide fast service with a smile, and to be alert to others’ needs while supporting your team members, are important skills that can set these youngsters apart from their peers. These life skills will be useful as they mature and enter the work force, marry and have families of their own.

This 4-H Club is one of the service projects the Kiwanis Club of Bradshaw Mountain supports. Kiwanians will be present to guide and coach the 4-H members as they complete their community service.

For more information about Kiwanis Club of Bradshaw Mountain, our service projects, meetings, and our mission, please visit our website at Kiwanis-BMC.weebly.com or our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisClubBradshawMountain/.

