Oilers end 25-game losing streak to Coyotes with 3-2 win

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot makes the save on Arizona Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Glendale.

Photo by The Associated Press.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 21, 2016 11:22 p.m.

    • GLENDALE — Edmonton’s fourth line combined for seven points, Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots and the Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes in regulation for the first time in 26 games with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

    Arizona had gone 21-0-4 its previous 25 games against the Oilers, including a pair of wins this season. Edmonton jumped on the Coyotes with two goals in the first period and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second to beat Arizona for the first time since Jan. 25, 2011.

    Arizona’s points streak had been tied for sixth-most against one opponent in NHL history.

    Mark Letestu had a goal and two assists, and linemate Matt Hendricks had a goal and an assist. Fellow fourth-liner Zack Kassian had two assists for the Oilers, who have won four of five.

    Martin Hanzal had a goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 6.1 seconds left for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

