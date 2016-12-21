Obituary: George F. Marchessault

George F. Marchessault of Prescott, Arizona, went to heaven on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. His passing was peaceful with his family by his side. George was born on Nov. 9, 1928, in Auburn, Massachusetts.

He joined the U.S. Army in September 1946. He was incorporated in the U.S. Air Force when it was formed in 1947. He spent many years deployed in foreign countries as an airplane mechanic. George then retired after 24 years of honorable service. George took advantage of the GI Bill and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a teaching certificate, from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

George became a teacher after his military service and enjoyed teaching for the next 16 years. He became an active member of the American Legion in the 1960’s and was past post commander, and was one of the five charter members of the Honor/ Color Guard Program.

George was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, he enjoyed bowling.

George is survived by his brothers Frank Marchessault (Claire) and Paul Marchessault (Muriel) all from Massachusetts; daughter, Kathlene Flynn of Prescott; step-son Gary Smith (Jeanie) of Tempe, Arizona and step-daughter Susan (Ric) Surber of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Beth Flynn of New Hampshire and Ryan Flynn of Minnesota; and foster grand-daughter April Govier of Nebraska.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Suzanne Marchessault; parents George E. and Irene Marchessault and son George W. Marchessault.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St, Prescott, Arizona. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A catholic mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury St. Prescott, Arizona. A graveside service will be held at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at 2 p.m. following the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Honor Guard Post 6 of Prescott or Sacred Heart Parish of Prescott. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Life Line ambulance emergency medical technicians, doctors, nurses and staff of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center. A special thanks to Maggies Hospice for their comfort, care and kindness during his final days.

