No. 9 Creighton rolls over Arizona State

TEMPE (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 29 points, Justin Patton added 18 and No. 9 Creighton hit 14 3-pointers to remain undefeated with a 96-85 victory over Arizona State on Tuesday night.

The nation’s top 3-point shooting team, Creighton (12-0) overcame a slow start with a barrage of 3s.

The Bluejays went 14 for 25 from the arc, with six players hitting at least one. Toby Heigner and Isaiah Zierden led the 3-point attack, combining to make 8 of 11 while scoring 12 points each.

Arizona State (6-6) held its own in the first half against highest-ranked non-conference team to play in Tempe since No. 7 Ohio State in 1980. The Sun Devils had too many breakdowns defensively on the perimeter, though, particularly during the second half as Creighton pulled away.

Torian Graham and Tra Holder had 24 points each for Arizona State. Obi Oleka added 19 points and 16 rebounds

Arizona State knocked off Creighton on the road last season, but this is a much different Bluejays team.

Creighton entered Tuesday’s game as one of six undefeated teams left in Division I, second nationally in shooting (53.9 percent) and eighth in scoring (89.3 points).

UP NEXT

Creighton gets an extended break before opening Big East play against Seton Hall on Dec. 28.

Arizona State hosts Central Arkansas on Thursday in its final non-conference game.