Harden, Gordon lead Rockets to 125-111 win over Suns

PHOENIX — James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night for their 11th victory in 12 games.

Eric Gordon added 24 points off the Rockets' bench, shooting 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. Patrick Beverley finished with 18 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Houston made 18 of 38 attempts from 3-point range.

Harden's biggest shot came with 4:19 left, a 3-pointer for a 120-100 Rockets lead. He bent down and moved his arms in a swimming motion in celebration as he ran back to the bench.

Devin Booker's 28 points led the Suns, who have lost four in a row. T.J. Warren added 19 and Brandon Knight 17.

Gordon hit back-to-back 3s midway through the fourth quarter, the second one at the 6:39 mark for a 110-95 lead.

The Rockets led by as many as 13 in the third, only to have the Suns cut it to 86-84 on a tip-in by P.J. Tucker with 1:19 left. Harden drew a questionable foul call against Tucker on a 3-point try with 4.3 seconds left and made all three free throws to give Houston a 91-84 lead entering the fourth.

The Rockets led 30-26 after the first quarter, when the Suns struggled to get back in transition. Houston scored 12 fast-break points in the period.

Harden took only two shots in the quarter but excelled as a passer, handing out seven assists.

The Suns managed one field in the first 4-plus minutes of the second and fell behind by 11. Gordon missed his first three 3-point tries of the game but knocked down his next three to keep the Rockets in front.

Phoenix rallied, however, tying it at 47 on Tucker's corner 3 with 3:33 to play in the first half and going ahead by two seconds later with a pair of free throws by Booker.

Gordon hit four 3s in the second quarter, Harden drove for a layup with 0.3 seconds left and Houston took a 61-55 lead into halftime.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Before the game, coach Mike D'Antoni reminisced about his time in Phoenix, where he was once a popular head coach. He received some applause when he was introduced. "It's special, there's no doubt," D'Antoni said. "It was special to live here, and the people and the fans, it was a good time." ... F Montrezl Harrell made his first start of the season and second of his career. He scored 17 points, tying a career high.

Suns: Tucker has become the de facto "stopper" on defense, asked to limit the opposing team's best player. He faced Harden on Wednesday. "You go through and ask every (NBA) player, if you were to ask them about P.J. Tucker, I guarantee you every one would say he's one of the top defenders in the league," Suns coach Earl Watson said.

'BOOKED' FOR FLIGHT

Booker, on the night of his bobblehead giveaway, had three dunks in the first quarter. Two came when he cut to the hoop and took feeds from Tyson Chandler and Tucker, respectively, before elevating to the basket. But Booker's best came with 29.1 seconds left in the game, when he jammed over the Rockets' Kyle Wiltjer.

HARDEN'S DIMES

The NBA's leading assist man, Harden didn't fail to disappoint. He fed Harrell with a behind-the-back pass for a layup in the first quarter, then did it again in the third, flipping another trick pass to Beverley for an easy basket.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Memphis on Friday. Houston will play the Suns for the second time in five days next Monday.

Suns: Host Philadelphia on Friday before hitting the road for four of the next five.