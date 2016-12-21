Editorial: Teaching cursive writing is not a priority

Arizona schools are now required to teach students cursive handwriting.
So, let’s see: We have a problem with sustainable education funding, we have a shortage of teachers, we have a problem retaining teachers, we have a problem affording text books and fixing leaking roofs.
The solution to improving education in Arizona? Yes, that’s it! Teach our children to write in cursive.
Seriously?
On the front page today we explore the financial wish list of state education officials to get Arizona onto solid educational ground.
Teachers are already overburdened and underpaid. What will have to “give” during the day so that making correct loops can be taught?
With big problems looming, adding something like cursive writing to the classroom requirements should not be a priority.
I was taught cursive in school 41 years ago at age 8, but my children were not. When they opened their first bank accounts, I taught them cursive at home so they could sign their names on checks. I called them yesterday and asked when was the last time they signed their names? The 24 year old said he always prints his name on his debit card receipts, so he couldn’t even remember. The 23 year old said maybe when she got her driver’s license renewed recently. These kids do everything online – even esignatures for tax returns. They both told me they’ve only used one or two checks from their accounts over the years, maybe. They just don’t use cursive handwriting.
This next generation of children will not use it either, so why on earth are we wasting classroom resources on it?
Comments
UponReflection 1 day, 3 hours ago
Robin, as a teacher I know that our students are too dependent on electronic media. If a student learns cursive writing, analytical reading, critical thinking and methodical mathematical skills, that student will run rings around a 'zoned out' social media buff. The skill of cursive writing requires thinking. Social media does not. Of course, since you are of the electronic generation, you cannot see this, but so what? You are not an educator either.
athiesttoo 1 day, 3 hours ago
snarky typical right wing Republican response. So glad I don't have kids being taught by folks like you
Rcadya 1 day, 2 hours ago
Stupid remark. Printing or writing in Italic is not liberal or conservative, not Republican or Democratic.
Rcadya 15 hours, 13 minutes ago
LORD!
We are talking about cursive.
Not italic. Silly me.
I can write both ... But cursive is the subject!
Rcadya 20 hours, 37 minutes ago
I was taught italic AND printing. Used italic all my life. Also took Latin for four years. You will out-of-hand dismiss that, too. But it is a good way to exercise and challenge your brain, to memorize, and I can beat the hell out of you on any word game, Scrabble and Cross word Puzzle.
BernieBernstein 19 hours ago
and i'll bet you could................lol
iloveprescott 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nicely articulated reasoning, demonstrating expertise and sensitivity. I would be very pleased to have my child in one of your classes.
Clem 1 day, 3 hours ago
I use cursive so rarely I can barely read my own signature. I'm a retired educator also, almost 40 years, and I believe the time spent on learning cursive would be better used on reading and math.
Johnblake 1 day, 2 hours ago
Seriously!
Cursive wtiting is a priority. Our current crop of students cannot even read the original of the Constitution of the United States which is written in cursive.
vholm 23 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nor can they perform any math beyond simple arithmetic or balance a chemical formula.
Votey_McVoteface 15 hours, 31 minutes ago
Sure they can! Maybe not every one of them but some students excel in areas where others may not. You guys make it sound like they aren't learning or being taught or are not capable of learning as much as you did in K-12 and it's just not true. They are learning more than you did and (I'm not nearly as old as most of you guys on the Courier site) more than I did. Many of them are learning these things in public schools where about 85% of AZ students are taught. Algebra is a requirement for graduation (w/the exception of those very few who can not grasp it and have to take a consumer math or other such easy course in order to meet graduation requirements). Then they move on to Geometry and some from there on to Calculus and Trigonometry.Some even take dual enrollment courses at a local CC. I have a nephew who attends ASU on full scholarship and goes to the SEMTE working on a degree in mechanical engineering (after switching from chemical engineering) with a focus on energy. He recently noticed a similarity between a formula that he was working on and one that he had worked on in the past and thought it may be important, showed his prof who agreed and sent it to a colleague at UC Berkeley who also agreed and asked him to submit paperwork for a summer internship that may lead to a full scholarship there or at Stanford, MIT, USC or Texas A&M. There are plenty more like him at AZ Universities that are taught in AZ schools. BTW the AZ Dept. of Education website lists the curriculum being taught in schools at each grade level if you guys need a refresher.
BernieBernstein 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
Finally some common sense and very well put...
iloveprescott 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Re.: "I'm not nearly as old as most of you guys on the Courier site." Just how young are you, Voety McVoterface?
athiesttoo 1 day, 2 hours ago
Why? They have opposing thumbs that's all they'll need just follow the lead of President Trump. Tweet out anything and everything that pops into your head. No critical thinking or common sense needed. The new leader of the "free world" opposes all criticism and attacks with twitter rants destroying anyone who does. He is the Mao Tse Tung of America destroying all intellectual thought. The Putting who crushes all descent.
AlanWhitney 1 day, 1 hour ago
That would be "Apposable."
But not to worry too much; my spell checker didn't recognize the word, and the "Free Dictionary" had it wrong, as well.
Sounds to me, like cursive writing ain't the only lost art...
iloveprescott 23 hours, 3 minutes ago
Opposable.
Votey_McVoteface 15 hours, 12 minutes ago
I am giving you an A+ on this post. Not only were you correct but you were concise. A hallmark of good writing! Keep up the good work, iloveprescott!
Votey_McVoteface 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
I'm giving you an F on this post.
pvtom 1 day, 2 hours ago
Cursive writing gives a beauty and quality to writing. As a past substitute teacher I saw the poorest printing almost unreadable for most kids. Also, high school papers do not keep writing, spelling, and rules of grammar in mind. These elements should be retained through school. And, Robin, how do people sign their paper checks? A signature is a keynote to security!
Votey_McVoteface 15 hours, 56 minutes ago
A signature can easily be forged. Security in that sense has already changed and will continue to do so. Thumb/Fingerprints, retinal scans, unique digital signatures, etc. Bio-metrics technology is here and will be the future. Cursive writing is so 20th century. High school papers are generally composed on computers and there are spelling and grammar checking available with just a few clicks of the mouse or keyboard commands (shortcuts), although spelling, grammar and formatting are still taught and will continue to be.
Votey_McVoteface 15 hours, 20 minutes ago
Also, signing their paper checks? There is this new thing called direct deposit. You should look into it. You can have your SS check hit your bank acct like clockwork. And only really, really old people sign checks or even use them to pay their bills and put them in the mailbox for the Pony Express guy to pick up. There is another fancy development called Automatic Withdrawal/Payment, paying bills w/debit card online, and with apps on smartphones etc.
Lemme see, I bought 2 new buggy whips so how much should I make my check payable to you for? Signing a check...bwahahahaha!!!
Rcadya 1 day, 2 hours ago
I may be a dinosaur. And in many ways computer challenged. But when I recently watched a young lady print her name on a document like a fifth grader I cringed. Cursive writing in an art form on its own. It required practice and eye/hand coordination. It is very individual and often beautiful. It develops motor skills. It is still necessary to write checks and sign legal documents. It is proven that learning cursive helps students with disabilities, like dyslexia. It reinforces the mantra that learning can and should be simply for learning - and not just to pass a test. And, Robin, someday your children might want to read and enjoy the cards and letters of their grandparents writ in italic. Or look at and read historical documents or diaries - like the Declaration of Independence in the original. This is so very sad. You are wrong on this one.
Votey_McVoteface 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
Grandparents writing letters is another point that is brought up about as much as historical documents but again, children can read cursive without being taught how to write in cursive. And I know quite a few grandparents who send cards that they sign their name to and may include a brief message, but letters? It just doesn't happen that often now that we have telephones and e-mail. And it will occur less frequently in the future because advancements in technology and the way that people communicate, not because their grandchildren won't be able to read handwriting. My printed writing and cursive are atrocious (perhaps worse than a doctor's). I never cared to make it look nice (to the dismay of many of my teachers) but I excelled with spelling, vocabulary and reading comprehension (in 3rd or 4th grade I tested at 12th grade level and they did not have a test to measure beyond that.). Penmanship does not count for much nowadays and will be worth nothing or next to it in the future. Kids get their hand/eye coordination from video games and flying their drones. As for motor skills, plenty of other things develop motor skills. Cursive writing isn't a necessity in that regard. I agree with another commenter here about that time taken to teach cursive is better spent on STEM curriculum.
Cincinnatus 1 day, 1 hour ago
I still write in cursive when I write checks, and when I had to work in the field making notes. I use it when I write letters and post cards. I still get letters in the mail, written in cursive. I have no problem reading it. Also, cursive is faster than printing. Cursive is more intelligent looking as well than printing. I don't understand why it's NOT taught in public schools. All part of the dumbing down mentality of the left I suppose. Private schools folks. Private schools.
CopJoe 1 day, 1 hour ago
So I can only assume that your children would have to hire an interpreter to read the original Constitution of the United States of America to them. What a very sad situation, in deed. And. No wonder there is no respect nor admiration for the Constitution. Few millennials can read it.
BouncingBetty 22 hours, 32 minutes ago
Exactly! 1,000 thumbs up!
AlanWhitney 1 day, 1 hour ago
Robin, defending the inability to sign one's name is a real non-starter!
BernieBernstein 1 day, 1 hour ago
I love writing cursive but i'm 75 years old.
DrSam 1 day ago
AT one time I saw a state that wanted to require key-punch coding be taught in K-12, because it was the "way of the future".
Let's not be the state that is recognized for actively reducing literacy and communication skills.
Teach your children MORE than what it takes to "get by".
Rcadya 23 hours, 37 minutes ago
Ten years ago we were told that by now there would by few if any printed books. Today only about 15% of the book market is comprised of Ebooks. More books are being published today than ever before, and more book shops are opening.
Dontmesswithme1 1 day ago
Yes, Robin, trach them cursive, and then teach them how to write articles for newspapers.
vholm 1 day ago
Robin, I agree. To teach cursive requires a great deal of time. What is going to lose out, math and science? Sixty years ago I learned cursive, but I was not taught science and the only math I was taught was arithmetic. In high school I tried to take typing but was told by the teacher that only girls need typing. Eventually I learned science and math, as well as typing on my own. I stopped writing in cursive in the eighth grade. At work we used to have a secretarial pool that typed our reports. I came to work one day in 1985 and we each had a new IBM PC on our desk and secretarial pool was gone, that’s when I regretted not being taught typing. This county needs scientists and engineers not cursive writers. I sizable portion of the country believes the world is six thousand years old and that climate change is a hoax, but at least they will have fine penmanship.
Rcadya 23 hours, 36 minutes ago
Your priorities are questionable!
KRS 23 hours, 48 minutes ago
Many good, positive comments on the subject. Teaching cursive does NOT take a "great deal of time". The electronic age took a toll on so many things; not only cursive writing, but also knowing how to actually look up from a computer and see the world. Yes, put it back in the curriculum and round out those educations. The rest will follow.
MaryLuigi 23 hours, 8 minutes ago
Sorry, Robin, you are off the mark. Regarding the parade of horribles that you include in your piece ("...problem with sustainable education funding...shortage of teachers...problem retaining teachers...problem affording text books and fixing leaking roofs...teachers are already overburdened and underpaid..."), how does requiring the teaching of cursive writing impact any of these issues? You fail to link the two concepts together, and I fail to find any such link within the various supportive comments to your piece.
At age 7-8, when cursive is (was) taught, the school day is plenty long for teaching this as well as other important topics that are appropriate to that age range. It was when we were that age. It is now.
Beyond that, as many have already said, being able to read cursive writing is important for taking in original source materials, whether important historical, scientific, cultural materials or important documents in one's personal life.
Resist the dumbing down of our young. Encourage a free-thinking populace.
Sunshine 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
Even though I'm not in the education field, I'm pretty sure not teaching cursive isn't going to improve any student's math or science skills. Nor will it improve teacher retention. Teachers aren't leaving because they have to teach handwriting. Nor will not learning cursive fix any roofs or all of a sudden produce more money for books or other school supplies or tools.
Don't get me wrong, I love a lot of the new technology but I fear one day with the continued improved technology we humans will become nothing more than non-thinking gelatinous blobs that will have machines doing every thing us, including our thinking.
stitch 22 hours, 7 minutes ago
I learned how to write in cursive in the third grade.
ElizabethMay 22 hours, 6 minutes ago
When I was in 2nd grade cursive was toward the end of the penmanship book. We weren't allowed to move ahead in the book. I would just sneak a peak at it here and there. All the children wanted to learn it but you had to earn it. We each were given a special pen to write cursive when we had made it that far in the book. We learned it very easily. It made the children feel grown up. I see learning cursive as a rite of passage that connects past generations to the youth.
Rcadya 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
So well remembered and said. I see absolutely no upside to not learning to write in italic. And be able to read it. I do see a downside. Add it's loss to poor math and science skills, and an inability to plan and construct a grammatically correct paragraph, and our children will end up less educated than we were years ago.
Lumpy_Rutherford 18 hours, 37 minutes ago
I can't remember the last check I wrote. I learned cursive in 3rd grade too. Overrated skill. Spend the time on math. Arizona students suck at math.
kevinm 15 hours, 17 minutes ago
I learned to write in cursive (or in script as we called it), when I was young. I think it should be taught but it seems to be a dying art (How many of us remember what a capital "Q" or "Z "look like?) I equate it to memorizing roman numerals--I only see them anymore during the super bowl ads. Many colleges and businesses no longer accept hand written reports anyway. It is still a good backup skill (If the GPS fails, you'd better know how to use a good old fashioned map & a compass).
Desertrat51 13 hours, 14 minutes ago
In addition to teaching cursive we should also teach butter churning and horse shoeing. All three are equally relevant.
BernieBernstein 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
you just don't get it do ya?