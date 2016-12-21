Jump to content
Editorial cartoon: Dec. 21, 2016
leeradu 1 day, 3 hours ago
Obviously Donald J. Trump cartooned as a real Child.
pvtom 1 day, 3 hours ago
Cute! The next question is; who selects the fact checker? Bias is not always easy to detect. Just sayin'.
inaisle8 21 hours, 38 minutes ago
How about you provide us with some more of your Obama FEMA Camp 'facts and fears' Tomás? Just sayin'.
williamgauslow 22 hours, 33 minutes ago
I'll bet this little boy becomes a republican.
saulwright1_ 18 hours, 51 minutes ago
Fact checkers may become a vanishing breed in today's Fascist environment, where the minority that has found a way to control the Country, obviously does not care about actual "facts". For those of us who do care, paying attention to the facts seems to have no tangible benefit.