Did you know you could save hundreds of dollars by year-end?

There’s still time to take advantage of your 2016 dental insurance benefits. You can save yourself money, while improving your health. If you have dental insurance and your plan runs on the calendar year, following are seven reasons why you should schedule your dental appointment today. If your insurance runs on a fiscal year, keep these in mind throughout the year:

YEARLY MAXIMUM: Most dental insurance plans provide a yearly maximum that they will pay for an individual for dental work per year. Most commonly, this is $1000 - $1500 per person, per year and the amount will renew every January. If the full amount isn’t used for dental care, the unused dollars will not rollover. Use it or lost it!

CARE PLAN OVERLAPPING: It is possible to begin the care in your treatment plan at the end of one benefit year and finish it up in the next year. This maximizes your insurance benefits and reduces your out-of-pocket costs.

TAX SAVINGS: If you are having contributions payroll deducted on a pre-tax basis into a Flexible Spending Account (FSA), be sure to use up your full deduction amount for the year. If not, you will forfeit any amount you contribute to your FSA that you don’t use by the deadlines. For those who have a Health Savings Account (HSA), take advantage of this triple tax advantaged account by using your balance to improve your oral health.

DEDUCTIBLE: This is the amount you must pay out-of-pocket before your insurance carrier will begin covering your dental expenses and is on average $50 annually for an in-network dental care provider. For example, our practice, Jason C Campbell DDS Cosmetic & Family Dentistry is an in-network provider for Delta Dental Premier and PPO members. Many local employers provide Delta Dental insurance to their employees. Since we are an in-network provider, we are able to provide Delta Dental members with a low $50 deductible, as well as, lower fees for services covered under this plan. We also provide dental care for many patients as an out-of-network provider. If our practice is not an in-network provider for your insurance and you are interested in learning more about your out-of-network benefit participation, contact us to take advantage of our FREE dental insurance benefit analysis.

PREMIUMS: When paying monthly premiums for dental insurance, it is wise financially to use your benefits. If you don’t have dental concerns, you should, at a minimum, use your benefits to have regular hygiene cleanings in order to prevent and detect any early signs of cavities, gum disease, oral cancer, bruxism (grinding and clenching of teeth) and other dental issues.

UPDATING DENTAL CARE: As we live longer, your original teeth may not last forever. Neither does the stuff your dentist gave you! Everything has a lifespan. Keep your dental work up-to-date at a reduced cost while you still have insurance benefits.