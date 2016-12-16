Flour Stone Bakery Christmas Music

There is a plethora of talent in the Highway 69 corridor, ranging from artistic as pictures, to creativity of Christmas ornaments and other craft items, to music whether voice or instrument. Even though some of our great musicians have passed on, it seems as though there is a continuance of talent in the area.

Flour Stone Bakery owner, Igal Blumstein, has ferreted out some of the small groups that provide music and entertainment to various functions throughout the year and has hosted them on Saturdays during the holiday season. The group playing and singing on Dec. 10 provided a great atmosphere for those that came for bakery goods, lunch, or just to sit and listen.



Another group will be in place for the Dec. 17 11 a.m. Christmas entertainment. So if you want lunch out, coffee and pastry, or just need a rest from the hectic season, come in and enjoy some Christmas music.