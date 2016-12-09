MOW Cookie Party

Tons of cookies and lots of cookie eaters were at the Cookie Party held at Bensch Ranch Clubhouse to benefit Mayer Area Meals on Wheels. Rather than just a few carolers, there were song books available and there was a complete chorus of people joining in singing Christmas songs.

Tables and chairs were ready and waiting for those that just wanted to sit back and enjoy the music, cookies and conversation. And for those that couldn’t miss the football game, the TV was quietly playing off to the side.



Santa was there to listen to what children wanted for Christmas, and he had time to visit the tables and talk to the adults, too. What a great chance to get in a little stress relief before the Christmas rush.