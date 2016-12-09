Channelization project begins at Viewpoint: Phase 2 of the work is the least expensive

Three monsoon seasons ago, a storm inundated the drainage of the Viewpoint corridor and people couldn’t get home for an hour or two, Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis said, noting that with every phase of the Viewpoint Drive Stormwater Channelization Improvements, the ability to manage the storm water through the drainage basin between Spouse Drive and Manley Drive.

Davis’ comments came during the Prescott Valley Town Council Work Study Session on Thursday, Nov. 10. Up for discussion was phase two of the Viewpoint channelization that began on Thursday, Dec. 1. Phase one included stormwater channel improvements in the vicinity of Viewpoint Drive and Manley Drive, according to the request for council action. Phase two is channel excavation and phase three will have significant piping, Davis said.

It’s all a long-term phase project to get stormwater management improvements in addition to roadway improvements, Davis said, mentioning the proposed Spouse Drive and Viewpoint Drive intersection improvements.

“It’s a long term plan to make sure we have connectivity of all these drainages and everything will start to take shape as we continue on with more phases,” he said.

The channel will be about 800 feet long, five feet deep and 25 feet wide, Davis said.

Unique about the project was that in phase one, there was an overabundance of excavating material used to dig the channel, Davis said. It was stockpiled at the corner of Spouse Drive and Viewpoint Drive and dirt taken from phase two will be added to that stockpile for the future connector extension project, he said.

There were two engineers on board for phase one, Davis said. Lyon Engineering did the design on the channel and Dava & Associates did the work on the roadway, he said. Phase two had a great local interest with eight bidders, Davis said, stating that Earth Resources Corp. was the lowest bid with $213,550.08. It was also recommended that the two engineers be hired to ensure the channel gets built with great quality, he said.

Phase two will be the cheapest of the phases, Davis said.

“This is basically just the excavation of the channel and doesn’t include any piping. Phase three you’ll see that significant piping there at Custer and then actually the Viewpoint-Spouse intersection improvements, you’ll see the pipage that we’re going to put in as part of that project,” he said. “It’s much cheaper when you can put in an open channel. That’s where the good engineering comes in.”

The project is funded through Yavapai County Flood Control dollars, Davis said. Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said she’s grateful that there’s a grant for it.

“As I recall, we’re sticking to the budget, that’s a big important issue,” she said. “I just want to make sure that citizens understand that.”

The council unanimously approved awarding the construction contract to Earth Resources Corporation along with the amendment to the professional services agreement with Lyon Engineering and the amendment to the Town Engineer Agreement with Dava & Associates at the town council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.