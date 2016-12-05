Outgoing mayor leaves legacy of change in Chino Valley

Chino Valley Mayor Chris Marley plans to gavel in his final Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, where he will hand over the job he won in a very close election in 2011.

You can expect a joke or two, especially at the expense of his friend and vice mayor, Darryl Croft, who will be sworn in as mayor that night.

Marley said the reason he first sought office was because he was angry.

“I only got into the political realm because they made me mad,” Marley said.

“The Town Council at that time, they were doing the mandatory sewer connections, they were going to be expanding the sewer system with those mandatory connections, and a part of that was to take away individual’s water wells, and hook everybody to city water, and that didn’t sit well with me.”

Marley defeated Jim Bunker by 14 votes to win the mayor’s job in March of 2011. When he ran for reelection in 2013, he was unopposed.

Marley said when he looks back at his five-year tenure as the town’s mayor, his proudest moment came last year.

“Probably the greatest accomplishment was maintaining corporate prayer and still maintaining the individual’s First Amendment liberties,” Marley said, referring to the invocation controversy last spring. The town was criticized for opening its meetings by praying in Jesus’s name. After weeks of consideration, the town changed its policy so the council could pray how they wish in private before the meeting begins. ”Had I not been able to do that, I’d have had to resign office, which would have made a lot of folks happy.”

Jokes like that one have been a regular feature of the Marley tenure. He almost always has a quip about how slowly government moves, but not everyone was a fan.

Former Town Councilmember Pat McKee said she was often on the other side of some of those comments and she will not miss Marley as mayor. She was one of three councilmembers who resigned because of differences on the council in the summer of 2015. Linda Hatch, another of those who resigned, did not want to comment saying she was focusing on her health. Don Wojcik, the third member, died earlier this year.

Marley was the one who called for Hatch to be censured because he wasn’t satisfied with how she filled some public records requests that he had made. Council agreed to settle a lawsuit Hatch files rescinding the censure, which led to her resignation.

During the censure hearing, members of the audience wore tan T-shirts calling for the recall of Hatch, Wojcik and McKee.

“We called them Marley’s Marauders,” McKee said. “That should not have been allowed, that type of political demonstration, in the meeting. Outside, fine, but not in the meeting.

“That was a difficult time in the town’s history,” Marley said. “You hate having to have hard feelings among councilmembers, but unfortunately we had different personalities. I wish it had never come to that.”

Marley said he had a lot to do when he was first elected.

“It was chaos at high volume, it really was,” Marley said. “Our public image of government, how we were perceived, was really a difficult thing to overcome. … We were about two years out from bankruptcy … we made some real unpopular decisions.”

Some of those unpopular decisions included increase the town’s sale tax and raising the sewer rates. He said the latter was the most difficult decision he made in those early days.

“Raising the sewer rates,” Marley said. “They were already high, to raise them, to me, was criminal. We had to do those two and both were heartbreakers.”

Marley said he did try to make cuts to save money instead of raising rates, but that was not welcomed.

“I offered to close the pool for a couple of years, because that’s a quarter of a million annually … I was the world’s most unpopular person,” he said.

Mayor-elect Croft said Marley did a good job.

“As far as I am concerned, he came in cold and it was kind of rough the first couple of years, he straightened it out,” Croft said. “We weathered it well.”

Croft said Marley had a number of accomplishments, including settling some outstanding lawsuits that had the potential of costing the town millions of dollars, pushing for the widening of Highway 89, and leading the way on laying the groundwork for an industrial park at Old Home Manor.

“I’ll miss his humor, he and I are really good friends,” Croft said. “Really going miss him.”

“It’s sort of a dark sense of humor, it gets me in trouble a lot, because it doesn’t translate well into print,” Marley said.

Marley says he will focus on his ministry work, which he says is his calling.

“I’m leaving the town in better shape,” Marley said. “I believe they’ve got a good mayor, excellent council, and I think they’re going to do great. They won’t even miss me.”