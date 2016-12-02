New café coming to Prescott Valley library

Three months ago, the Prescott Valley Town Council tabled the idea of having vending machines fill the vacant café position in the Prescott Valley Public Library and directed staff to work with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce to find a concessionaire willing to take over the space, said Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy.

“We were more successful,” he said during the council’s discussion on awarding the concessionaire contract to Linda Auston for a café called the Open Book Café & Coffee House.

Of the three proposals, Linda Auston, who owns Blackboard Café with her daughter Denise Atkins, proposed a one-year contract with two one-year extensions, Judy said, noting that they would return 10 percent of their gross sales back to the town.

Councilmember Lora Lee Nye said she was excited that the library isn’t going to have to rely on vending machines. After looking through all the information, Nye saw that not only would the café have lunch, but breakfast as well.

“That’s what’s been missing,” she said. “You seem to really understand what we really wanted and what we needed.”

Atkins said she and Auston have a jump start on all the other people who have been in the café spot, citing how they already have a following in the community due to Blackboard Café. Not only is the café the No. 1 rated restaurant on tripadvisor.com and yelp.com in Prescott Valley, but it has a huge Facebook following, she said, stating that she plans to continue being very active on social media.

There’s also the opportunity to capitalize on what the previous cafés haven’t, Atkins said.

“There’s a lot of catering opportunities that come up in the library that aren’t being captured now and haven’t really been pursued by the other concessionaires that had the concession prior to us and catering is my background,” she said. “I’m hoping to capture a lot of that business.”

The other concessionaires were also giving a much larger percentage to the town, Atkins said. The 10 percent offering makes it so it’s profitable to her and Auston as well as the town, she said.

Open Book Café & Coffee House will have a wider range of offerings than have been offered before, Atkins said. Further, there’s no worry about needing support and not having it as Blackboard Café is so close by, she said.