Things to do in the Quad Cities week of Dec. 2, 2016

Festival of Lights

The annual lighting ceremony and holiday light parade will be from 4:45 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Prescott Valley Civic Center.

There will be carolers, a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” pictures with Santa Claus, hot chocolate, mistletoe and the holiday tree display.

Christmas crafts

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society is holding its annual Christmas Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Dewey-Humboldt Museum.

There will be crafts, baked goods and more, plus Santa Claus will arrive at 11 a.m. and take free pictures.

Two day Arts & craft fair

The StoneRidge Community Holiday Arts and Craft Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at 1300 N. StoneRidge Drive.

There will be handmade items by local artists.

Christmas gifts

More than 20 vendors are expected at Living Faith Church’s Christmas Gift Shop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.



The vendors will have candles, Christmas décor, jewelry, toys, applet art and more. There will also be a bake sale, coffee, hot chocolate and gift wrapping.

All proceeds of the bake sale go to the living faith food bank.

Mrs. Claus visits

Mrs. Claus will be at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the children’s area.

There will be a celebration of stories, songs and magic.

Monday Movie Night

The remake of “Pete’s Dragon” is showing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium.

The movie is rated PG.

Introduction to Computers

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a four-week introduction to computer class from 6 to 8 p.m. starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and running on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 20 and 27 in the upstairs PC Lab.

Registration is required for this free class. Call Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6196.

Business workshop

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a business workshop on intellectual property from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Glassford Hill Room.

The workshop will discuss filing for patents, trademarks or copyrights and will have additional resources, such as non-disclosure agreements.

Exploring the Internet

The Prescott Valley Public Library is holding a two-week class session on exploring the Internet from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and 13 in the upstairs PC Lab.

Registration is required for this free class. Call Michele Hjorting at 928-759-6196.

Coding

The Prescott Valley Public Library Teen Department is hosting coding events, the first of which is “Make Money Coding” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Library Teen Room.

The event explores scratch coding.

The second is participation in “Hour of Code” using Minecraft and other code games on Thursday Dec. 8.

Teens ages 12-18 are welcome.

Winter sports

Bradshaw Mountain High School has a couple games this week.

The boys basketball team has a game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Bradshaw Mountain High School against Flagstaff High School as well as a game on at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Bradshaw Mountain High School against Coconino High School.



The girls basketball team has a game at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Bradshaw Mountain High School against Flagstaff High School, as well as a game at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Bradshaw Mountain High School against Coconino High School.

The boys soccer team as a game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Bradshaw Mountain High School against Peoria High School.

The wrestling team has the Camp Verde Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3.

Dewey-Humboldt meetings

There are a few meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

A Town Council Meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Town Hall Council Chambers

An Open Space and Trails Committee Meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

NAZ Suns

There are a couple basketball games this week at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Northern Arizona Suns are taking on the Reno Bighorns on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. as well as the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $28 general and $21 for students and military for sideline center, $19 general and $11 for students and military at sideline corner and $9 general and $8 for students and military for endzone.

Hockey

The Arizona High School Hockey Association has some games at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Flagstaff Avalanche Junior Varsity team is taking on the Pinnacle Pioneers Junior Varsity Team at 9:30 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m.

The Flagstaff Avalanche Division Two team is taking on the Pinnacle Pioneers Division Two team at 11:05 a.m. and the Cactus Shadows Falcons Division Two Team at 5:05 p.m.

Ice skating

Public Ice Skating at the Prescott Valley Event Center continues with Open Skate from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6 as well as from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

Dec. 6.

Fees are $2 for children 12 and under, $4 for ages 13 and up, $5 for skate sharpening and $3 for skate rental.

There is also the new 10 visit multipass which is $18 for children 12 and under and $36 for ages 13 and up with personal skates or $45 for children 12 and under and $63 for ages 13 and up with skate rental.