Woman arrested, charged with dealing heroin for third time

PRESCOTT – A woman who has been arrested twice previously, in June and earlier in August, for selling heroin, then released on bond, was arrested and charged with the same crime on Aug. 29, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) multiagency task force had evidence that Mina Gooldy, 58, was dealing heroin from her home in the 1000 block of Dixon Drive and executed a search warrant at the home, D’Evelyn said.

They “seized nearly 10 grams of heroin along with a usable quantity of methamphetamine and heroin-related drug paraphernalia. Detectives also recovered a handgun next to papers documenting recent drug transactions. During the investigation, Gooldy was directly connected to the illicit sales and arrested on the indicated charges. Gooldy also admitted to ongoing personal use of heroin,” D’Evelyn said.

She was booked at the Camp Verde jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sales, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

In June of this year, PANT detectives stopped Gooldy while she was driving a car and located more than 70 grams of heroin, 30 grams of meth, morphine pills and a loaded handgun, D’Evelyn said, and on August 18, PANT detectives were called to assist Prescott Valley Police officers in a traffic stop with Gooldy who was driving a different car. About 26 grams of heroin were found in her possession.