Utility regulator scrutinizing APS will likely keep seat

PHOENIX – The Republican state utility regulator who is leading the fight to force Arizona Public Service to disclose its political donations is probably going to get a chance to keep his seat.

And if he survives the general election – and if the two Democrats running also win in November -- he will have the votes he needs to force the issue.

Preliminary results Tuesday night in the GOP primary for Arizona Corporation Commission show incumbent Bob Burns among the top three vote-getters in the five-way race for the three seats up for grabs. Also leading are Andy Tobin and Boyd Dunn.

Burns has made himself an outcast of sort among the other four Republicans on the panel with his demand -- now reduced to a subpoena -- that APS, the state’s largest electric utility, surrender all of its records detailing how it has been spending its money on political, charitable and lobbying expenses. He also wants the same information from Pinnacle West Capital Corp., APS’ parent.

All that is over the objections of the other four Republicans on the panel. And it remains to be seen whether they will block Burns’ efforts to enforce the subpoena if the companies balk.

But here’s the thing: The two Democrats running, Tom Chabin and Bill Mundell, both have promised to support what Burns is trying to do if they are elected. And that creates the possibility of a coalition majority, potentially with Burns as chairman.

Trailing were current state representative Rick Gray and former state senator Al Melvin.

Tobin was appointed in January by Gov. Doug Ducey. And like the other Republicans on the panel he has been opposed to Burns’ efforts to force APS to open its books.

Dunn, a former Chandler mayor and retired judge, has taken a less clear position on the issue during the campaign.

The issue of outside influence on the commission, which sets what customers pay for utilities, was a major issue in the primary and promises to continue to be so in the upcoming general election.

In 2014, two outside group spent $3.2 million to ensure the election of Republicans Tom Forese and Doug Little to the panel.

Neither organization will disclose the source of its funds. And an APS spokesman will not deny that his company or its parent provided at least some of that cash.

All the candidates have acknowledged that the First Amendment, at least as interpreted by the Supreme Court, allows the corporations to put money into political campaigns.

The difference is that Burns, Mundell and Chabin contend the commission has the legal right to demand public disclosure. The other commissioners have balked at that idea; APS officials have argued they cannot be forced to make their donations public.

To this point there is no evidence that APS or other utilities have sought to influence the GOP primary.

That, however, is not the case with solar interests who put $667,000 into an independent campaign designed to help Burns win the nomination.

There is one key difference, though, between this year and two years ago.

Unlike the 2014 campaign, with its hidden donors, the source of the dollars to help elect Burns this year has been publicly disclosed as SolarCity, a major manufacturer and installer of rooftop photovoltaic generators.

The question of who is helping to elect commissioners will become crucial in the coming year.

APS and other utilities are asking permission to impose additional charges on their customers who generate their own power. The companies argue that the current rate structure, based largely on usage, allows solar customers to benefit from being connected to

the grid without paying their fair share.

Solar interests argue that such changes would undermine their ability to compete for customers.

A more controversial proposal by utilities would require customers to pay bills based on the highest demand of the day versus strictly on kilowatt hours of energy used. That could result in much higher bills for customers who generally use only limited amount of electricity but might have a spike when an air conditioner kicks on at the same

time as the pool pump or electric dryer.