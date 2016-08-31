Sports Briefly: 'Pick Your Favorite Charity' golf tourney Sept. 17

‘PICK YOUR FAVORITE CHARITY’ GOLF TOURNEY SEPT. 17 IN PRESCOTT

THE LOCAL LIONS’ FIFTH ANNUAL ‘Pick Your Favorite Charity’ Golf Tournament will be played at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. This Lions event will benefit local charities of a golfer’s choice. The tournament is a shotgun start and will include an auction, prizes, continental breakfast and lunch. Entry fee costs $65, plus your choice of an amount to your favorite charity, which can be used for an Arizona tax credit. To register your team or to do a sponsorship to the Lions, call Jim Robak at 928-713-3288 or email him at: robakaz@cableone.net. Questions and input are welcome.

KARATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 1 IN PRESCOTT

SHINPU-REN FAMILY KARATE will play host to the United States Association of Martial Artists (USAMA)-sanctioned Goshindo Games, an Open karate tournament Oct. 1 at Yavapai College’s Walraven Gym in Prescott. All styles of karate are welcome to compete for grand champion prizes. Cost is $40 to compete in one or two events and $5 for each additional event. Admission is $5 per spectator. Children ages 5 and younger get in free. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with competition slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1. For more information and/or to pre-register, visit prescottkarate.com.

BRADSHAW MTN. BOYS’ BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER OCT. 1 IN DEWEY

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN HIGH BOYS’ BASKETBALL, in an exclusive partnership with Galpin Ford, is conducting a fundraiser called ‘Drive One for Your Team’ in October. Bears coach Matt Simpson said the fundraiser allows anyone over 18 years old with a driver’s license to come to the Galpin dealership in Dewey on Oct. 1, beginning at 10 a.m., to drive a brand new Ford vehicle of his or her choosing. It is free to the individual who drives, so this is a no-cost-to-you fundraiser. Each test drive is 15-minutes long, and there’s no pressure to buy. For every drive, the Bradshaw boys’ basketball program receives $20 with the potential to earn up to $6,000. “We are looking to hit this $6k mark as soon as possible,” Simpson said. For more information, send an email to: Matt.Simpson@humboldtunified.com or call the high school at 928-759-4100.

TERRITORIAL DAYS 10K SEPT. 3 IN CHINO VALLEY

THE 18TH ANNUAL TERRITORIAL DAYS 10K and 2-Mile Run/Walk is scheduled for 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palominio Road, in Chino Valley. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Chino Valley High cross-country team.

Packet pick-up will last from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Chino Valley High office at East Center Street and North Highway 89. Entry fees are $25 for the 10K, $15 for the 2-mile and $12 for runners younger than 12 years old. Each race entrant will receive a short-sleeved T-shirt and finish-line refreshments. The top overall male and female finishers get awards; ribbons go to the 2-mile runners; and medals will be given to the top-three men and women placers in all 11 age groups. Aid stations will be positioned on the course for runners. For more information, call Chino Valley High cross-country coaches Marc Metz at 480-220-5085 or Jenda Ballard at 928-848-3587. Metz is also available via email at: mmetz@chinovalleyschools.com. To register for the race online, visit https://register.wingfootfinish.com/Register/?event=37509. Each year, Metz encourages well-conditioned athletes to run the so-called Labor Day Trifecta, a series of three nearby races in as many days. In addition to the Territorial Days 10K, there is the Jerome Hill Climb (http://arizonaroadracers.com/events/jerome-hill-climb-2) on Sunday, Sept. 4, and the Williams 10K (http://www.williamslionsclub.com/Mountain_Man_Run_15.html) on Monday, Sept. 5.

YOUTH BASEBALL

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY is conducting a seven-week skills instruction program for players ages 8-12 every Monday from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24 at Ziegler Field, 1200 Commerce Drive in Prescott. Cost is $355 for all seven sessions, which go from 6-8 p.m. Nightly rates are also available. Instruction in mental approach, dynamics of the game, throwing, fielding, base running, hitting, infield, outfield and pitching are included. For more information, call Rob Chriss at 928-308-5822 or visit processdrivenbaseball.com.

CYCLING: SKULL VALLEY LOOP CHALLENGE SEPT. 18

THE ANNUAL SKULL VALLEY LOOP CHALLENGE, considered Prescott’s most scenic road-cycling event of the year, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at the corner of Gurley and Goodwin streets in downtown Prescott. To register, visit: www.active.com/prescott-az/cycling/skull-valley-loop-challenge-2016. Entry fee is $55 per cyclist after Aug. 24. Riders must sign up by Aug. 31 to be guaranteed a ride shirt. Proceeds will benefit Prescott Alternative Transportation, a nonprofit “working toward a bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly central Yavapai community.” Check-in and last-minute registration will occur from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and again at 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St. The ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Folks are encouraged to volunteer by emailing Jo at: PrescottSafeRoutes@gmail.com. The Skull Valley Loop Challenge is a 54-mile road bicycle ride that starts at the Courthouse Plaza and continues through town to Iron Springs Road and on to Skull Valley. Riders return to the Courthouse Square through the Prescott National Forest. The total ascent is 2,939 feet, with a maximum elevation of 6,133 feet. For GPS information, visit: http://ridewithgps.com/routes/1730038. Organizers say the Skull Valley Loop Challenge, which began in 2007, has grown exponentially, bringing hundreds of riders and their families to the Prescott area. For more information, call Prescott Alternative Transportation at 928-708-0911. Those with questions are encouraged to leave a voicemail if no one answers. Those with problems registering online at active.com should call the website’s customer service number at 877-228-4881.

SKULL VALLEY POLO CLUB TOURNAMENT OCT. 1

YOU AND YOUR GUESTS are invited to the 12th Annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Van Dickson Ranch, 13125 Van Dickson Road, in Skull Valley. Sanctioned by the U.S. Polo Association, the tournament begins at 1 p.m., with the barbecue to follow at 4 p.m. Bring your own chairs, hats and drinks. A Texas-style barbecue will be prepared by C. Paul Harris, with proceeds benefitting the Skull Valley Polo Club and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post No. 7906. Please leave your dogs at home. RSVP by sending $35 per person at least 10 days in advance to the Skull Valley Polo Club, P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, AZ 86338. For more information, call 928-442-3658 or send an email to: charris@gotsky.com.