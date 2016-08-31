Scorpions win Western Nationals

The Kokopelli Eye Institute Scorpions senior men’s softball team of the Prescott area went undefeated in winning the Western Nationals Championships earlier this month in Sacramento.

The Scorpions’ Western National Championship scores were:

Scorpions 17, Triple Play 14

Scorpions 11, Fairway Ford 10

Scorpions 25, Sacramento Gold 6

Scorpions 13, Triple Play 9

Scorpions 24, Triple Play 22 (championship game).

This was the Scorpions’ first leg of the Triple Grand Slam of Senior Softball. Next up, the Scorpions will play a North Carolina team at the World Championships Sept. 26-29 in Las Vegas.