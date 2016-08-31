Roughriders soccer tops Pumas, improves to 2-1-0

PRESCOTT VALLEY – After splitting a pair of one-goal matches to start the 2016 season, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team nearly pitched its first shutout on Tuesday night, Aug. 30.

In their home opener at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley, the Roughriders dispatched struggling Paradise Valley, 3-1, upping their record to 2-1-0 in the Arizona Conference.

National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I No. 8-ranked Yavapai kept Paradise Valley winless at 0-3-0. The Pumas did not score until 11 seconds remained in regulation time.

The Roughriders will face one of their stiffest tests of the campaign at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, when they battle NJCAA No. 5-ranked Pima at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater. Pima is the defending NJCAA Division I Region I champion and West District titlist. The two teams won’t meet again until Oct. 4 in Tucson.

CORNER KICKS

• Yavapai improved its all-time record to 39-1-0 against Paradise Valley, outscoring the Pumas 180-26 in 40 meetings.

• The Roughriders improved their all-time record to 64-3-1 at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley. YC is now 27-1-0 in home openers dating back to its inaugural season in 1989.