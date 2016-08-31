Prescott High swim team continues to rebuild in ’16

Brea Christopherson competes in the 200 medley relay against Goldwater High School in 2015 at the Prescott YMCA.

Photo by Matt Hinshaw.

Brea Christopherson competes in the 200 medley relay against Goldwater High School in 2015 at the Prescott YMCA.

mugshot photo

By Brian M. Bergner, Jr.

  • Originally Published: August 31, 2016 11:40 p.m.

    • Prescott Swimming 2016 Schedule

    DATE / OPPONENT / TIME

    9/1 / Wickenburg/Sunrise Mtn. / 4 p.m.

    9/8 / Tempe/Camelback / 4 p.m.

    9/15 / Flagstaff / 4 p.m.

    9/17 / at Wolves Classic / TBA

    9/22 / Goldwater / 4 p.m.

    9/29 / Arizona College Prep. / 4 p.m.

    10/6 / at Mingus Union / 4 p.m.

    10/8 / at Saturday Night Fever / TBA

    10/20 / at Bradshaw Mountain / 4 p.m.

    10/22 / at Cummins Invitational / 4 p.m.

    11/4 / 4A Conference State Meet / TBA

    11/5 / 4A Conference State Meet / TBA

    EDITOR’S NOTE: All home meets held at Prescott YMCA Pool

    PRESCOTT – After finishing out of the top 25 in the boy’s and girls’ Division II state invitational last season, 2016 will be a rebuilding year for the Prescott swimming team.

    “We will continue to build on last year’s success [on the boy’s side],” first-year Prescott head coach Bill Riviere said. “And 2016 is a rebuilding year for the ladies’ team.”

    Top returners for the boys include Paul Kinach, Tate Bassett, Dallin Jex and Coltin Farnsworth. For the girls, Lacey Ingallina, Trinity Lazzell, Brea Christopherson and Jessica Umali also return.

    The Badgers open the 2016 campaign today by hosting Wickenburg and Sunrise Mountain to the Prescott YMCA. Official start time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.