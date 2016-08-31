Prescott High swim team continues to rebuild in ’16

Prescott Swimming 2016 Schedule DATE / OPPONENT / TIME 9/1 / Wickenburg/Sunrise Mtn. / 4 p.m. 9/8 / Tempe/Camelback / 4 p.m. 9/15 / Flagstaff / 4 p.m. 9/17 / at Wolves Classic / TBA 9/22 / Goldwater / 4 p.m. 9/29 / Arizona College Prep. / 4 p.m. 10/6 / at Mingus Union / 4 p.m. 10/8 / at Saturday Night Fever / TBA 10/20 / at Bradshaw Mountain / 4 p.m. 10/22 / at Cummins Invitational / 4 p.m. 11/4 / 4A Conference State Meet / TBA 11/5 / 4A Conference State Meet / TBA EDITOR’S NOTE: All home meets held at Prescott YMCA Pool

PRESCOTT – After finishing out of the top 25 in the boy’s and girls’ Division II state invitational last season, 2016 will be a rebuilding year for the Prescott swimming team.

“We will continue to build on last year’s success [on the boy’s side],” first-year Prescott head coach Bill Riviere said. “And 2016 is a rebuilding year for the ladies’ team.”

Top returners for the boys include Paul Kinach, Tate Bassett, Dallin Jex and Coltin Farnsworth. For the girls, Lacey Ingallina, Trinity Lazzell, Brea Christopherson and Jessica Umali also return.

The Badgers open the 2016 campaign today by hosting Wickenburg and Sunrise Mountain to the Prescott YMCA. Official start time is scheduled for 4 p.m.