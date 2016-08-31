Orioles acquire Bourn from D-backs for minor leaguer

Photo by The Associated Press .

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have acquired outfielder Michael Bourn from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The move announced Wednesday capped a busy day for executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette.

The 33-year-old Bourn batted .261 with 12 doubles, three triples, three homers and 30 RBIs in 89 games for Arizona. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is expected to provide depth in the outfield. Bourn also stole 174 bases from 2009-2011.

Baltimore is sending back outfielder Jason Heinrich, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick who was with Class A Aberdeen.

To make room for Bourn on the 40-man roster, outfielder Joey Rickard (right thumb ligament) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Earlier, Baltimore claimed outfielder Drew Stubbs from Texas and cut Kyle Lobstein just two hours after getting the left-hander in a trade with Pittsburgh.

Stubbs hit .259 with three homers and six RBIs in 39 games with Texas and Atlanta this season.