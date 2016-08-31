Obituary: Susan Myers

Susan Myers, 71, went home to Spirit on August 11, 2016. Susan was beloved by a community of volunteers, older adult participants, vendors and staff of the Senior Peer Prevention Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. Her dry wit and love for others will be missed. Memorial service October 8 at 1pm St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 2000 Shepherd’s Lane Prescott, AZ 86301.

