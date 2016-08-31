Obituary: Mike Berry

Mike Berry 66 years, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 21, 1949, passed away August 20, 2016 at his home in Prescott, Arizona.

Mike graduated from Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, California and attended college at the Chico State University in Chico, California. Mike was a resident of Prescott, Arizona for the past 33 years, and owned Berry’s Pie Pantry. He enjoyed golf and sports.

Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joanne Berry; his son Matthew; and his daughters, Katie and Sara Berry.

Memorial services to be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

