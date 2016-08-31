Obituary: Lonnie Ray Davis

Lonnie Ray Davis, Our Papa went to heaven to live with God on August 26, 2016 at the VA Hospice Center in Prescott, Arizona. Papa was born in Tacoma, Washington on April 3, 1956 to James and Lorraine (Barr) Davis. Papa told us a lot of stories about when he was a little boy growing up in Washington, playing in the apple orchards, picking hopps and going on adventures with his older brother Dennis. When he grew up and was done with school Papa joined the Army. Papa came to Arizona after he was done with the Army and he met our Grandma Gussie (Mary Culp) and married her and they had our Mom (Martha).

Papa had a hard time staying in one place for to long because he would get bored easily, so he decided to spend much of his life traveling. He used to say he was born to wander. He worked all different kinds of jobs all over the United States. He was always searching for something but as soon as he became a Papa, that all changed and he stopped all his wandering. Papa loved to stay busy and hated to be stuck at home, he liked to be on the move. Even after Papa got sick and had to have his legs amputated, he never let that stop him from doing what he wanted to do or slow him down. Papa loved to go to the casino, play bingo, go to fairs and just cruise around town on his power chair. Most of all Papa loved to be a Papa and spend time with us, “his babies”. We went on all sorts of adventures together and Papa had a way of making everything fun. Papa had made friends everywhere he went and everyone said he was a character. Papa was not a perfect man, but he taught us a lot about loyalty and never giving up, even when things got bad. Our Papa loved us all very very much and was always there for us. We will miss him very much and never forget him or how he would always say “lets make a deal”.

Papa is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Martha; and us, his Grandbabies Sammy, Shelbey, Sophia and Shiloh.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will be at the First Nazarene Church of Prescott Friday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Pioneers Home Cemetery.

