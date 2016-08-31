Mobile prostate screenings come to Prescott

PROSTATE CANCER FACTS National Statistics: After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in American men and the second leading cause of cancer death. Prostate cancer is twice as common and has more than twice the mortality rate in African-American men as it has in Caucasian men. Approximately 232,090 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. That represents one man diagnosed with prostate cancer every two minutes. Approximately 31,800 men will die from the disease. That represents one man dying every 17 minutes. The lifetime probability of developing prostate cancer is 1 in 6 men. Arizona Statistics: 3,900 new cases and 550 deaths. After skin cancer, the most diagnosed cancer in Arizona, and the second cause of cancer death in men. Source: Prostate On-Site Projects (POP)

PRESCOTT – Just like woman need to be vigilant about regular mammograms to assure early detection of breast cancer, men need to have regular screenings so as to catch prostate cancer before in its most treatable stages.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation suggests that this disease is one of “great heartbreak and great hope.”

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The heartbreaking news comes with the statistics that 29,000 men will die of this disease each year, and that it is the second leading cause of cancer death for men in the United States.

The hope comes from the fact that if prostate cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate is almost 100 percent, according to the foundation. At 10 years post diagnosis, 98 percent of those diagnosed and treated are still alive.

Toward the goal of early detection, the Prostate On-Site Projects (POP) headquartered in Mesa will once again be bringing their mobile medical screening project to downtown Prescott on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. An exam and physician consultation with a board-certified urologist are available by appointment at the mobile service to be set up on the corner of 201 S. Montezuma St. and Goodwin Street.

Annual exams are recommended for all men 40 and older, or those with family history. African-American are advised to have the annual screenings beginning at age 35.

Prostate cancer is a complex disease, primarily because often it occurs without symptoms.

POP has a testimonial from Tempe police detective Tim Barber who in 2009, at the age of 42, was diagnosed with advanced stage prostate cancer. He said the scariest part of his disease was it came with no warning.

Barber underwent surgery soon after his diagnosis, but the cancer had already spread. He underwent hormone therapy for two years, chemotherapy and 45 treatments of radiation. But the cancer was relentless. In 2011, Barber died.

In his testimonial, Barber advised all men to get screened because that could have changed the course of his life.

“Early detection through an annual prostate exam will save lives and since my diagnosis I’ve tried to spread the word so that no one has to endure what I’m going through right now,” Barber wrote. “Please get tested. It’ll be the best 15 minutes you’ve ever invested in your future.”

Prostate cancer is usually a slow-growing disease that poses little threat to a man’s life span. But it can become aggressive, and therefore, screenings are critical to a proper health regimen, health experts said.

POP strives to make these tests convenient and relatively inexpensive. Their staff accept some private medical insurance – Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and United HealthCare; Medicare is not accepted – and for those without insurance the exams are $72. They’re also free to state benefit-eligible employees, with special rates for city employees.

The mobile medical service will be available on both local days between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Flagstaff Risk Manager Dean Coughenour suggested in his written testimonial that without the mobile POP screening he did on a dare with one of the city’s police sergeants, his diagnosis could have proved fatal. Instead his cancer has been cured.

“If not for the convenience of the (POP) exam van, the persistence of the POP doc and the ‘just in time’ early detection afforded by the POP – I may not be writing this today,” said Coughenour, who at 53 was found to have an aggressive form of prostate cancer that he was able to have treated and cured in four months. “It’s not about you. It’s about everyone you leave behind – Just do it, ya big baby!”

Appointments are required and can be made by calling: 480-964-3013 or 800-828-6139.