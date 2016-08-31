Mazon, McCabe, Ramm, Schild, two late-’90s teams to enter Prescott High Athletic Hall of Fame

Prescott High will induct former wrestler Jeremy Mazon, girls’ basketball player Paige Ramm, track/cross-country athletes Travis McCabe and Ben Schild, the 1996 boys’ basketball team and the 1998 volleyball squad into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 2.

The induction for the longtime prestigious Hall’s Class of 2016 will occur during halftime of the Badgers football team’s Hall of Fame game versus Combs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bill Shepard Field.

What follows is a breakdown of the accomplishments that these athletes and teams achieved during their years on the Prescott High campus, as provided by the school’s athletic department. The individual inductees are listed in alphabetical order.

INDIVIDUALS

• Jeremy Mazon, wrestling (2003-2007): Mazon was a four-year varsity letter winner, a three-time region champion and a two-time state tournament runner-up for Prescott High’s wrestling squad. The three-time Badgers’ team MVP also claimed three Flagstaff Peaks Tournament titles, two Mike Perkins Tournament championships, and a title apiece at the annual Page and Winslow tournaments.

Mazon placed in every tournament he wrestled while at PHS, and he held the Badgers program’s single-season takedown record (115 takedowns) for 11 years after he graduated.

Mazon remains Prescott High’s career takedown record holder with 457 takedowns. He is also still listed in the Top 5 of the Badgers’ wrestling record books for single-season falls (25 falls, 4th place); career falls (76 falls, 2nd place); and career win-loss record (139-32 record, 3rd place).

In addition, Mazon was a two-year varsity letterman for the Badgers’ football team.

• Travis McCabe, track and cross-country (2006, 2007): McCabe pieced together quite a run during the 2006 and 2007 seasons for Prescott High’s cross-country and track and field teams.

In 2006, McCabe was a member of the Badgers’ boys’ track and field squad that placed second at the Class 4A, Division I state meet. McCabe won an individual state title in the 1,600-meter run, finished as the state runner-up on the Badgers’ 4x800m relay team, and placed third at state in the 3,200m run.

That fall in cross-country, McCabe won a region championship and placed fifth at the 4A, D-I state meet.

In 2007, McCabe again excelled in track. He was a member of the Badgers’ 4x800m relay team that captured a 4A, D-I state title. He also placed third at state in the 800m run and was on the 4x400m relay team that placed fourth at state and set a new PHS school-record time.

• Paige Ramm, girls’ basketball (2007-2010): Widely considered one of the best players in the history of Prescott High basketball, Ramm was a three-year varsity starter for the girls’ team from 2007-2010.

She earned Class 4A All-State honors for two seasons; 4A All-Western Sky Region honors for three seasons, including region Player of the Year once; and the region’s 3-point shooting championship twice.

Ramm also picked up All-Courier first-team accolades for three seasons and was twice named this paper’s Player of the Year for girls’ basketball.

During her stint at Prescott, the Badgers won two region championships and advanced to the state semifinals one year.

Ramm moved on to play college basketball for four seasons at Colorado State University-Pueblo. While there, she excelled on and off the court, maintaining a 3.5 GPA.

• Ben Schild, track and cross-country (2005-2008): The gifted Schild was a two-time state champion as a cross-country runner, nabbing a title in the Class 4A ranks in 2005 and in Division I in 2007. In between, in 2006, he placed third at the region meet.

On the track, Schild excelled, particularly in the longer distances.

In 2006, when Prescott placed second as a team at the Class 4A, Division I state meet, Schild was state runner-up in both the 3,200-meter run and the 4x800m relay.

In 2007, Schild led the Badgers’ 4x800m relay team to a state championship. He claimed state runner-up honors in the 1,600m run and placed fourth at state in the 3,200m.

And finally, in 2008, Schild took state runner-up honors in both the 1,600m and the 3,200m, capping a sterling career in Badgers blue and gold.

TEAMS

• 1996 Boys’ Basketball Team: Prescott High’s 1995-96 boys’ basketball team holds the distinction as the only squad in the program’s 100-plus-year history to reach the state championship game. In 1996, the Badgers would finish as the Class 4A state runner-up, losing to Scottsdale Saguaro in the title contest.

Under revered former coach Rich Geske, Prescott’s squad stood out for its superior talent and height.

Team members that magical season included Jon Pridie, Jadrian Cummings, Brian Kleinman, Ben Roy, Nate Dike-Tenney, Mike Galeano, Andy Kleinman, Travis Zandt, Chris Brooks, Jeff Collins, Eric Jolly, Jason Rens, Chris Fisher, Joe Karcie and Marc Vanwormer.

• 1998 Volleyball Team: Prescott High’s 1998 volleyball team finished the season as region champions – a first for the program at the time – and the Class 4A State tournament runner-up with a 28-2 overall record.

Former Badgers head coach Patty McCrady, who garnered Desert Sky Coach of the Year honors, mentored a 12-player squad.

Team members in 1998 included Alexa Skjei, Meg Acklin, Andi DeMark, Nichole Witty, Jill Fitzgerald, Suzanne Holmberg, Megan Fernow, Megan Kapp, Katy Knowlton, Elise Moore, Amanda Rusing and Terrin Lane.