Local Rundown: Chino Valley boys’ soccer blitzes Snowflake, 6-1, in season opener

PREP SOCCER

Chino Valley boys 6, Snowflake 1

The three-time defending Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) small-schools state champion Chino Valley High boys’ soccer team trailed Snowflake 1-0 early in its 2016 season opener Tuesday, Aug. 30, but rallied with six unanswered goals for a convincing victory.

Playing on its home turf in Chino, the Cougars trailed 1-0 in the 10th minute before Arturo Gomez answered with the equalizer moments later. Gomez led the hosts offensively with three goals and an assist.

“It was a rough, physical, fast-paced game, but we wore them [Snowflake] down,” first-year Chino Valley coach Todd Carey said.

Chipping in for the 2A Conference Cougars were Walter Soto with a goal and two assists, Edgar Sanchez with a goal and an assist, and Jordan Sanchez, who scored a goal.

Chino Valley (1-0 overall record) will play host to the annual Chino Cup starting this Friday, Sept. 2, at its campus soccer field.

Chino Valley girls 8, Snowflake 2

Chino Valley High’s girls’ soccer team easily dispatched Snowflake in its 2016 season opener Tuesday, Aug. 30, winning by a six-goal margin on the road.

Katie Farnsworth scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Cougars’ charge. Freshmen Kacey Matthews (two goals, assist) and Ashley McGuffy aided in the effort.

Chino trailed 1-0 before tallying eight unanswered goals to run away with it. Snowflake scored a final goal in garbage time.

“We played really good on both sides of the ball,” Chino coach Allen Foster said. “It was a real good win. Our midfield play dominated and I am proud of our freshmen.”

The Cougars (1-0 overall record) will play host to Round Valley for their home opener at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, on their campus field.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bradshaw Mtn. 3, Moon Valley 0 (Mon.)

On Monday, Aug. 29, Bradshaw Mountain High’s volleyball team opened the 2016 season with a straight-games victory at Phoenix Moon Valley, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.

For Bradshaw, Kat Brannan led the way with nine kills, one service ace and five digs. Randee Clifford followed with four kills, 14 assists and six digs.

Other Bears who stood out included Saylor Ford with 11 assists and a service ace; Mailani Manuel with six kills and four aces; Kaylee Kriwer with five kills, a solo block and two block assists; and Jordyn Moser with two aces.

Bradshaw played its Grand Canyon Region opener on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Mingus Union, but the result wasn’t available at press time.

Bradshaw Mountain will play its home opener at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, versus Tempe High.

Ash Fork 3, Bagdad 0

Bagdad High’s volleyball team lost its 2016 season opener to Ash Fork in straight games on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home.

The Sultans (0-1 overall record) will play host to Williams at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Sedona Red Rock 3, Chino Valley 1

Chino Valley High’s volleyball team succumbed to visiting Sedona Red Rock in four games in its 2016 season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Cougars (0-1 overall record) will have a week to prepare for their next match. They travel to Camp Verde on Tuesday, Sept. 6. First serve is at 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Embry-Riddle women 3, St. Katherine 0 (Aug. 27)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s women’s soccer team stayed unbeaten at 2-0-0 after shutting out St. Katherine College this past Saturday, Aug. 27, in San Marcos, California.

The Eagles received a goal apiece from Carly Elias, Callie Orizotti and Parker Lee. Nat Bristol and Megan Currier had one assist each. In a 2-1 victory over San Diego Christian Aug. 25, Bristol and Currier also provided an assist apiece.

ERAU will play its 2016 home opener versus Mid-America Nazarene at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Eagles’ campus field off Willow Creek Road in Prescott.