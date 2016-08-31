Local Rundown: Bradshaw Mtn. spikers 2-0 after thrilling region win over Mingus

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bradshaw Mtn. 3, Mingus Union 2 (Tues.)

Bradshaw Mountain High’s volleyball team improved its record to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play after knocking off Mingus Union in five games Tuesday night, Aug. 30, in Cottonwood.

In their 2016 Grand Canyon Region opener, the Bears won a thriller by the scores of 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 24-26, 15-12.

Hitter Katherine Brannan led the Bradshaw offense with nine kills and two service aces. She also had six digs, finishing with 10 points.

Setter Randee Clifford registered two kills, 26 assists, seven aces and two block assists (25 points). Other standouts included Mailani Manuel (eight kills, two aces; 13 points); Reillie Smith (two kills, six aces, 10 digs; 22 points); and Sydney Rittershaus (seven kills, ace; 10 points).

Bradshaw Mountain will play its home opener at 6 p.m. today, Sept. 1, versus Tempe High at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

PREP GOLF

Prescott boys win opener (Tues.)

Prescott High’s boys’ golf team won its 2016 season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 30, defeating Page (second place), Flagstaff Coconino (third) and Kingman (fourth) at Continental Country Club in Flagstaff.

Three golfers tied for the lowest score of the tournament with a plus-6. Two of them were from Prescott, including Payton Peterson and Beniam Osterloh.