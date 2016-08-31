Letter: Voting

EDITOR:
In his Aug. 23 letter to the Courier, Robert Preston encourages us to “vote informed.” He suggests several ways to find out more about Hillary Clinton. One was “Crisis of Character,” which is really just unverified gossip. The book was promoted by conservative outlets like the Drudge Report and Breitbart.com, and the National Enquirer, one of the only publications to endorse Trump. The author of “Unlikeable,” Edward Klein, is a conservative discredited reporter who has relentlessly gone after the Clintons for years. “Clinton Cash,” is one of those “documentary” movies that always seem to make their way out around election time. One can go on the internet and find anything that supports their point of view; whether factual or not, it doesn’t matter. Both sides of the political spectrum indulge in this, from the Ann Coulters of the world, to James Carville’s latest book, “We’re Still Right, They’re Still Wrong.” Remember the movies against George Bush that came out close to his election, or the conspiracy theories about Bush planning 9-11 in order to avenge Saddam Hussein because he tried to assassinate his father? Or how about the “Swiftboat Veterans for Truth” smearing John Kerry’s military service, or Trump’s “Birther” issue with America’s first black President. (Some still believe he was not born here, the facts be damned.)
Politics is tough, ugly business. It is up to us, the voters, to sift through all the garbage and try to come up with an “informed” view. Not an easy task.
Rochelle Ibanez
Prescott Valley
leeradu 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Yup, rough Election season. Did you see the latest on Donald J. Trump and his ongoing obsession with Anthony Wiener's latest issues. Trump alleges Wiener is a National Security Threat. Donald Trump despite his freakishly "small hands" is in Fact a Wiener Expert, look up Trump's archive of Tweets & Opinions he relentlessly expresses about the man. A question popped up in my head I thought I'd share in this overly serious season; If Ivanka Trump married, in succession, actor Orson Bean, King Oscar of Norway, Louis B. Mayer (of MGM fame), and ex-congressman Anthony Wiener, She would then be; IVANKA BEAN OSCAR MAYER WIENER and of course just another of many embarrassments for the drowning Trump Campaign.
pvtom 51 minutes ago
Tom Steele Dr. Franklin spoke to a bystander outside Freedom Hall after the constitution was signed. He was ask; "What sort of a government do we have"? Franklin said; " A republic; if "you" can keep it." Those words ring true as we today ignore most of the voting of our elected officials and only respond to the glossy political materials and other media adds paid for by persons who want "something". Locally, we see a big win for the "good ole' boys" and their camp followers. A sad day for our communities.