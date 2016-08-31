Letter: Voting

EDITOR:

In his Aug. 23 letter to the Courier, Robert Preston encourages us to “vote informed.” He suggests several ways to find out more about Hillary Clinton. One was “Crisis of Character,” which is really just unverified gossip. The book was promoted by conservative outlets like the Drudge Report and Breitbart.com, and the National Enquirer, one of the only publications to endorse Trump. The author of “Unlikeable,” Edward Klein, is a conservative discredited reporter who has relentlessly gone after the Clintons for years. “Clinton Cash,” is one of those “documentary” movies that always seem to make their way out around election time. One can go on the internet and find anything that supports their point of view; whether factual or not, it doesn’t matter. Both sides of the political spectrum indulge in this, from the Ann Coulters of the world, to James Carville’s latest book, “We’re Still Right, They’re Still Wrong.” Remember the movies against George Bush that came out close to his election, or the conspiracy theories about Bush planning 9-11 in order to avenge Saddam Hussein because he tried to assassinate his father? Or how about the “Swiftboat Veterans for Truth” smearing John Kerry’s military service, or Trump’s “Birther” issue with America’s first black President. (Some still believe he was not born here, the facts be damned.)

Politics is tough, ugly business. It is up to us, the voters, to sift through all the garbage and try to come up with an “informed” view. Not an easy task.

Rochelle Ibanez

Prescott Valley