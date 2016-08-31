Letter: Hatred in letters

Editor:

Is there no limit to out and out hatred and misrepresentation in letters published by the Courier, such as C. Manzanetti’s of 8/24? “Obama has been a cancer on America” may be his opinion and shows his twisted thinking. The democrats “have done their level best to destroy this country’s economy”? Does Mr. M. remember what kind of economy our President inherited from day one of his terms? One of the biggest recessions in recent history, caused - not by democratic politicians - by greedy capitalists, banks, mortgage companies, often by grossly deceptive business practices - which directly led to thousands of jobs lost, thousands of homes destroyed. And that was under 8 years of a GOP President’s terms and NOT Pres. Obama’s fault!

Trampling the Constitution? Where do the aggressive voting suppression efforts come from? The Democrats? Look again at far right organizations that successfully influence state legislatures in too many states with their groundless scare tactics. Does C. Manzanetti know that Pres. Obama was a professor of constitutional law at a respected university (no, not that other one with a candidate’s name!)? Racist? Look in the mirror with your statements and hate.

Bill Clinton’s sordid sex life? Forgot the “family values” portrayed by the present GOP candidate? Nobody talks about his cheating on wife #1, not clear about #2, but is #3 the last one with such “family values”?

“Overwhelming support of voters”? It’s a different ball game now, as it appears. It certainly was not ALL the voters that ran after Mr. Trump, not even the ‘clear majority’, even in his presently declared favorite party. Remember, he has switched his allegiances several times over the years. Anybody talk about that? Oh yes, and when losing might loom, this candidate rolls out one of his conspiracy theories of rigged elections. Pure scare tactic.

Such hate and gross distortions really tarnish our democracy and the thinking voters who try to look at all sides and don’t just espouse what certain talking heads are braying about. Isn’t it about time that we put a bit of respect for differing opinions than our own into the mix - after all, free speech should go along with the responsibility of truly examining issues from more than one side. No great democracy can survive if there is only ONE side imposed. They have worked (and still do in many countries) if different sides honestly try to work out differences, with give and take on all sides. (And that has been lacking in Washington since the 2010 elections!) Otherwise we have DICTATORSHIP. Forgot what happened in Europe in the ’30s? Spain, Italy, Germany? No? Go look it up!

Lydia Garrett

Prescott