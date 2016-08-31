Letter: Hatred in letters

Editor:
Is there no limit to out and out hatred and misrepresentation in letters published by the Courier, such as C. Manzanetti’s of 8/24? “Obama has been a cancer on America” may be his opinion and shows his twisted thinking. The democrats “have done their level best to destroy this country’s economy”? Does Mr. M. remember what kind of economy our President inherited from day one of his terms? One of the biggest recessions in recent history, caused - not by democratic politicians - by greedy capitalists, banks, mortgage companies, often by grossly deceptive business practices - which directly led to thousands of jobs lost, thousands of homes destroyed. And that was under 8 years of a GOP President’s terms and NOT Pres. Obama’s fault!
Trampling the Constitution? Where do the aggressive voting suppression efforts come from? The Democrats? Look again at far right organizations that successfully influence state legislatures in too many states with their groundless scare tactics. Does C. Manzanetti know that Pres. Obama was a professor of constitutional law at a respected university (no, not that other one with a candidate’s name!)? Racist? Look in the mirror with your statements and hate.
Bill Clinton’s sordid sex life? Forgot the “family values” portrayed by the present GOP candidate? Nobody talks about his cheating on wife #1, not clear about #2, but is #3 the last one with such “family values”?
“Overwhelming support of voters”? It’s a different ball game now, as it appears. It certainly was not ALL the voters that ran after Mr. Trump, not even the ‘clear majority’, even in his presently declared favorite party. Remember, he has switched his allegiances several times over the years. Anybody talk about that? Oh yes, and when losing might loom, this candidate rolls out one of his conspiracy theories of rigged elections. Pure scare tactic.
Such hate and gross distortions really tarnish our democracy and the thinking voters who try to look at all sides and don’t just espouse what certain talking heads are braying about. Isn’t it about time that we put a bit of respect for differing opinions than our own into the mix - after all, free speech should go along with the responsibility of truly examining issues from more than one side. No great democracy can survive if there is only ONE side imposed. They have worked (and still do in many countries) if different sides honestly try to work out differences, with give and take on all sides. (And that has been lacking in Washington since the 2010 elections!) Otherwise we have DICTATORSHIP. Forgot what happened in Europe in the ’30s? Spain, Italy, Germany? No? Go look it up!
Lydia Garrett
Prescott
Comments
DocHolliday 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Lydia Garrett your letter comes off a bit angry.
JimNaumann 51 minutes ago
Lydia Garrett, thank you for your letter, it is right on target. How fast the republican's forget the terrific mess they left in 08. I could go on and on about it but you have a great job with your letter. Thank you
JillyDosh 44 minutes ago
Both parties are crooked. Vote TRUMP!
pvtom 32 minutes ago
Tom Steele Spoken like a solid Democrat. Actually, free speech which is under attack by progressive Democrats, provides the solution. Donald Trump has not been a politician prior to 15 months ago. Democrats take pride in attacking him for speaking the truth in a manner that is refreshing. We may find Donald Trump's comments " cold" or "nasty" but only under the mode of politically correct speech. And "fixing" our national problems is more important than possibly offending a biased member of the media or a Democrat.
Outdoorenthusiast007 18 minutes ago
Excellent work Lydia. The letter doesn't come off angry at all, just stating the facts.
TMan 17 minutes ago
"Oh yes, and when losing might loom, this candidate rolls out one of his conspiracy theories of rigged elections"
Not rigged? Ask Debbie Waaerman about that! Good one, hahahaha!
Lumpy_Rutherford 16 minutes ago
Oh yeah Linda, Trump will be another dictator, according to Obama. Really? Honestly the liberal press and Democrats only "Trump card" is to play the fear game. Like he'd really nuke it up if he got elected. Well fortunately for him all they have is Hillary, which is pretty indicative of what's happened to the Democratic party. Republicans had about 15 running, Democrats 2: a 72 year old socialist, and a 69 year old pear who has more baggage than Samsonite. What does that tell you?