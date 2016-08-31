Judd leads Pearsall in assessor race

Photo by Les Stukenberg.
Primary Election 2016
PRESCOTT - With 44 of 45 precincts counted Tuesday night, Judd Simmons, candidate for Yavapai County Assessor’s Office, wasn’t sure he could claim victory with 52 percent of the votes.
“It seems a little premature,” he said, accepting congratulations from his supporters at the Palace Saloon. “It’s been an amazing run.”
Surrounded by family and friends, Simmons thanked his campaign volunteers and supporters for their time and financial contributions. His campaign finance reports showed he outspent his opponent, incumbent Pamela Pearsall, five to one.
“I needed every penny of that,” Simmons said, referring to the $129,000 in campaign contributions. “The vote seems close to me.”
Pearsall was in Florida where she is accepting an award on behalf of the assessor’s office. When notified of the unofficial results, she stated, “We will see what happens once all the votes are counted. Regardless, I am proud of my campaign.”
Simmons acknowledged there will be a learning curve when he takes office. “We’d love to get in there now, but we can’t,” he said.
When asked if he would make any personnel changes, he said that was something he couldn’t answer at this time.
As of the 9:46 p.m. update by the county Elections Department, Simmons was leading with 12,444 votes to Pearsall’s 11,229 – a difference of 1,215.
County officials were unavailable before press time Tuesday night to say how many ballots remain to be tabulated or counted – which would include Early Ballots that came in Tuesday, Provisional Ballots, and questionable ballots.
BaloneyBob 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
local races very very questionable
lildutch1 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
His campaign finance reports showed he outspent his opponent, incumbent Pamela Pearsall, five to one.
So running for a position isn't about truth, integrity, fairness, experience. it is about how much money you spend on your campaign and how big (like ranchers) your backers are.
I am glad my hubs and I do not own property - we wouldn't be able to afford Judd's taxes.
Pam Pearsall was and still is the best of Yavapai County. Thank you Pam for all you gave to those you served. Thank you for doing your best to fight against the big 'good ole boys and corruption.
JackSprecher 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
The peasant uprising is over. Now, pay tour taxes.
CopJoe 34 minutes ago
Normally I would disagree with you but it is apparent that you are right. Yavapai voters seem to like their good ole boys. So be it.
Rcadya 24 minutes ago
Right. We will pay our property taxes, and also those of the wealthy ranchers who bought this unqualified, dirty campaigning, political pawn the assessorship. I am ashamed of Prescott's voters.
Johnblake 36 minutes ago
Something Is dreadfully wrong in paradise.
BadBobThurston 35 minutes ago
Did anyone really expect a different outcome? Yavapai County is filled with rich businessmen and rich retirees. They always vote the way the good ol' boys want, and always will. No peon uprising has ever been successful here. Next, Pam Pearsall will be indicted for something in the next few months, probably the nepotism charges, to make an example of her to future wannabe boat rockers. Bet on it.
KRS 28 minutes ago
A sad day for Yavapai County when the Assessor position can be bought, which is all it was. Replacing such experience with someone who has none is beyond belief, but money talks.
onejqpub 27 minutes ago
Congrats, glad to see the change. New leadership is needed in the department. Judd will have his hands full with all the issues inside the Assessor's office.
pvtom 25 minutes ago
Tom Steele Jack Sprecher; I hope your comment was "tongue in cheek". Because there was NO peasant uprising or Pam Pearsall would have won. There are far more peasants in Yavapai county than Rolex Ranchers and their "camp followers". It appears the Arizona "Golden Rule" is still in effect.