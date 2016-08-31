Editorial: Step up, don’t sit down

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to sit while the national anthem is being played has touched a nerve across the country and sports world.
He is doing this – until he sees change, he says – in protest of what he considers police brutality and disrespect to minorities in the United States.
As sometimes attributed to Voltaire, as well as others: “I do not agree with what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.”
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens head coach, said this week “I don’t think you can deny someone the right to speak out or mock or make fun or belittle anybody else’s opinion.”
Apparently he has not read the comments sections of dCourier.com; regardless, I agree that Kaepernick has an opinion. He has that right.
I do not, however, agree with his actions – the way he is getting his message out.
As evidenced by this week’s Primary Election, if you want to effect change … if you disagree with something … get involved, put some skin in the game. I respect all of the candidates – winners and losers – because they did just that: they got involved.
Kaepernick’s stage is a big one. Few people reach that level in sports. But don’t just sit there, disrespecting our flag – the symbol of the country that has allowed you, Mr. Kaepernick, the freedoms you enjoy.
As to the calls for the National Football League needing to discipline Kaepernick? No, that would be akin to the idea that you lose your freedom of speech because of who you work for. If the NFL takes a hardline approach, Kaepernick has serious choices to make.
Frankly, though, it’s become a sideshow, like celebrities weighing in on politics or humanitarian causes. Why do people think they’ve gained so much knowledge because of their fame? They have not. The media plays to their fame, no matter what they say.
Mr. Kaepernick, step up, don’t sit down.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
iloveprescott 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
We have the right to boycott all things 49ers until they replace their quarterback with an American.
Lumpy_Rutherford 14 minutes ago
They already did. He's not their starting quarterback. They benched him last year 'cause he sucked.
pvtom 59 minutes ago
Thank you Tim. Christians would say "Hate the sin but not the sinner". As a football fan, I was disappointed in his display of independence in a professional venue. And if we are to believe in free speech; he had the right to display his personal anger but so do all the fans of NFL football have a right to "NOT" appreciate his action. And shame on ESPN and the cowardly NFL management for denying the Dallas Cowboys from displaying a patch honoring the five fallen police officers.
UponReflection 45 minutes ago
Once again, Tim, a day late and a dollar short. These pages in the Courier in the past have, too often, supported the leftist agenda. You are partly to blame for the climate of 'hate America'.
Johnblake 35 minutes ago
Apparently many are not aware that the American Flag is viewed as a racist symbol by blacks.
patrick 27 minutes ago
This player was just exercising his American rights, however others that disagree with him maintain their rights to voice their disagreement, boycott whatever, and do whatever is within the law. We also should keep in mind that American has a long history and love of (legal) dissent. We should remember this when we exhibit dissent against the dissentuous (not a word) dissenters.