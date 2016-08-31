Calendar of Events: Sept. 1 - Sept. 9

Ongoing

Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the D-H Museum, 12925 Main St. in Humboldt.

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations Friday through Sunday. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info, highlandscenter.org.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Prescott Area Wildland Interface Commission meeting, 8 a.m. at the Freeman Building on the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive in Prescott. Public always welcome for discussion of wildfire threats and solutions across Yavapai County. Agenda and guest speaker details available at YavapaiFirewise.org.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Give now; your donation is critical. pccaz.org.

Basic Computer Skills workshop, 1:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn to use a mouse, keyboard and some basic skills. 90-minute workshop with hands-on practice to reinforce new skills. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Popcorn and Pages book club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children, grades 2-4. This month’s book: “The Chocolate Touch” by Patrick Skene Catling. He has the touch-and everything is turning into chocolate. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 2015 E. Goodwin St. Award-winning poet Laura Tohe, ASU professor and Poet Laureate for the Navajo Nation, discusses the development of the code, the Code Talkers and the aftermath of the war. 928-777-1526.

Prescott Idol Finale, 6:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-443-5220; info@prescottdowntown.com.

Town Hall meetings with Supervisor Brown, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Paulden Area Community Organization, 165 E. Aspen, Paulden. 928-771-3207; Web.bos.district4@yavapai.us; Mary at 928-442-5132.

Friday, Sept. 2

Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D-H Museum, 12925 Main St. in Humboldt.

Online Job Searching presentation, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings and learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. 90-minute presentation. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Groom Creek Fire District Fall Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Pines Camp, 855 E. School House Gulch Road in Prescott. A hundred percent of the proceeds from this fall fundraiser and community yard sale go to the Groom Creek Fire Department. Bouncy houses, food for purchase, raffles and lots of items to buy.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D-H Museum, 12925 Main St. in Humboldt.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Groom Creek Fire Department spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at Station 41, 1110 E. Friendly Pines Road in Prescott. Hosted by the Groom Creek Firefighters’ Association. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert. $10 adults/$5 children/free 3 and younger.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Monday, Sept. 5

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Thursday, Sept. 8

J.A. Jance talk and book signing, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium. Jance, a New York Times bestselling author, will be discussing her latest novel, “Downfall,” which releases Sept. 6. Michele, 928-759-6196 or mhjorting@pvaz.net.

“Health Care Legal Solutions You Should Know - Before Becoming Incapacitated,” a free Senior Connection Seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Prescott Ukulele Band, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Beginner square dance lessons by Mile-Hi Square Dance Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. in Prescott. Lessons continue every Thursday evening throughout the year. Farrish, 918-899-3631.

Friday, Sept. 9

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children ages 6-14. Learn about famous artists and then practice some of their techniques while making a craft to take home. In conjunction with Prescott Art Docents, Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 928-777-1500.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 772-3700.

VFW Post 541 Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 202 N. Arizona, Prescott. All you-can-eat. Support your local VFW. Information: 928-776-1125.

19th annual Prescott Frontier Days Trail Ride, all day at Groom Creek Horse Camp south of Prescott. Rides, meals, Happy Hours, live entertainment and a live auction. Benefits Bethany’s Gait, which serves veterans, first responders and their families. Worldsoldestrodeo.com/forms. Application deadline is Aug. 19.