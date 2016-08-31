Bradshaw Mtn. High swim team progressing nicely

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Optimism should abound for Bradshaw Mountain High’s swim team in 2016, as the Bears return 10 strong swimmers from a promising season this past fall.

Bradshaw Mtn. Swimming 2016 Schedule DATE / OPPONENT / TIME Sept. 1 / WILL. CANY.^ / 4 p.m. Sept. 6 / at Flagstaff / 4 p.m. Sept. 15 / at Mingus / 4 p.m. Sept. 22 / CA. SH./BUCK.^ / 4 p.m. Sept. 29 / ARETE/CAM.^ / 4 p.m. Oct. 6 / DYSRT/GOLD.^ / 4 p.m. / Oct. 8 / at Sat. Night Fev. / 4 p.m. Oct. 20 / PRESCOTT^ / 4 p.m. ^ = at Mountain Valley Splash in Prescott Valley

At the 2015 Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Division II State Meet, the Bears’ boys’ squad claimed 21st and its girls took 30th. Both teams plan to fare even better at state come November.

Bradshaw opens the 2016 campaign at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 1, when it welcomes Willow Canyon to Mountain Valley Splash’s outdoor pool, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.

Bradshaw’s boys are led by six returnees, including Mako Bennett, Parker Bennett, Noah Rohrbough, Kevin Moore and Tucker Miller.

The Bears’ girls are paced by returnees Liesel Stoxen, Reagan Blinston, Renee Baillie, Hennessy Villa and Taylor Schmidt.

Bradshaw will host five of its eight regular-season clashes at Mountain Valley Splash, which should help bolster the unit’s postseason push. Area rival Prescott visits the Bears on the last day of the season Oct. 20.

“We are looking forward to another great year,” veteran Bradshaw Mountain coach Patti Eller said. “We have a good group of new swimmers, most with some swimming experience. The attitude of the kids is just amazing.”