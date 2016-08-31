Arizona Center for Afterschool Excellence, Cox Communications award STEM Grants to out-of-school programs

Abia Judd Elementary School’s Lego Robotics after-school program was one of nine out-of-school time programs statewide to receive grants totaling nearly $12,000 from the Arizona Center for Afterschool Excellence and Cox Communications.

Abia Judd will use its grant to purchase 2 Lego Mindstorms EV3 kits and accessories to take their afterschool STEM program to the next level. Youth will use analytical and critical thinking to collaborate with partners to explore, create, and share as they develop solutions to robotics challenges.

Now in its sixth cycle, the grants from $500 to $1500 “will provide valuable opportunities for youth to keep them on the path to success,” said Courtney Sullivan, executive director of the Arizona Center for Afterschool Excellence (AzCASE). “These STEM grants are designed to encourage and promote the inclusion of informal STEM learning opportunities in out-of-school programs of all kinds.”

Other recipients were Fireside Elementary in Phoenix, the Scottsdale Public Library, Kyrene Community Education in Tempe, Northland Preparatory Academy in Flagstaff, Peoria High School, Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Western Valley Elementary in Phoenix, and Paradise Valley Unified School District in Phoenix.

