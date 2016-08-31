2016 Primary Election Unofficial Results – Aug. 30 – Contested Races

  • Originally Published: August 31, 2016 12:22 a.m.

    • U.S. Senator (GOP)

    McCain, John (i) 53.62%

    Meluskey, Alex 5.76%

    Van Steenwyk, Clair 3.74%

    Ward, Kelli 36.88%

    U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (DEM)

    O’Halleran, Tom 73.31%

    Olivas, Miguel 26.12%

    U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (GOP)

    Babeu, Paul 33.58%

    Bennett, Ken 15.36%

    Gowan, David 3.77%

    Kiehne, Gary 21.52%

    Redd, Shawn 2.71%

    Rogers, Wendy 23.05%

    U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 4 (GOP)

    Gosar, Paul (i) 72.47%

    Strauss, Ray 27.33%

    State Rep – Dist. 1 (GOP) – 2 seats

    Campbell, Noel (i) 38.43%

    David, Chip 31.23%

    Stringer, David 30.33%

    Corp. Commission (GOP) – 3 seats

    Burns, Robert (i) 23.51%

    Dunn, Boyd 17.04%

    Gray, Rick n/a%

    Melvin, Al 14.97%

    Tobin, Andy (i) 29.54%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 1 (GOP)

    Hrin, Mary Beth 46.45%

    Simmons, Rowle (i) 53.47%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 3 (GOP)

    Garrison, Randall 61.40%

    Joens, Diane 38.43%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 4 (GOP)

    Brown, Craig (i) 62.90%

    Festenese, Marla 36.99%

    County Supervisor – Dist. 5 (GOP)

    Irwin, Steve 34.58%

    Smith, Jack (i) 40.03%

    Wise, Harold 25.31%

    County Assessor (GOP)

    Pearsall, Pam (i) 47.40%

    Simmons, Judd 52.53%

    Chino Valley Mayor

    Croft, Darryl 57.75%

    McCaullay, Robert 42.11%

    Chino Valley Council

    (2-year term) – 3 seats

    Best, Mike (i) 27.56%

    Harris, Alex 19.29%

    Mendoza, Corey (i) 24.70%

    Turner, Lon (i) 27.47%

    Dewey-Humboldt Mayor

    Nolan, Terry (i) 59.80%

    Treadway, Doug 40.03%

    Dewey-Humboldt Council – 3 seats

    Crofutt, Lori 11.73%

    Hughes, John 15.72%

    Leonard, Kevin 10.57%

    Repan, Dennis (i) 10.57%

    Rogers, Denise 10.70%

    Timmons, Amy 11.86%

    Wendt, Victoria 15.14%

    Wright, Nancy (i) 13.27%

    Prescott Valley Council – 4 seats

    Anderson, Rick (i) 13.18%

    Arps, Craig 8.50%

    Bradford, Charlotte 11.30%

    Cilano, Joey 6.46%

    Grossman, Marty (i) 12.89%

    Mallory, Mary (i) 16.25%

    Montes, Sergio 9.89%

    Nye, Lora Lee (i) 13.25%

    Trovini, Kevin 8.07%

