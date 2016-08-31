2016 Primary Election Unofficial Results – Aug. 30 – Contested Races

U.S. Senator (GOP)
McCain, John (i) 53.62%
Meluskey, Alex 5.76%
Van Steenwyk, Clair 3.74%
Ward, Kelli 36.88%
U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (DEM)
O’Halleran, Tom 73.31%
Olivas, Miguel 26.12%
U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 1 (GOP)
Babeu, Paul 33.58%
Bennett, Ken 15.36%
Gowan, David 3.77%
Kiehne, Gary 21.52%
Redd, Shawn 2.71%
Rogers, Wendy 23.05%
U.S. Rep in Congress – Dist. 4 (GOP)
Gosar, Paul (i) 72.47%
Strauss, Ray 27.33%
State Rep – Dist. 1 (GOP) – 2 seats
Campbell, Noel (i) 38.43%
David, Chip 31.23%
Stringer, David 30.33%
Corp. Commission (GOP) – 3 seats
Burns, Robert (i) 23.51%
Dunn, Boyd 17.04%
Gray, Rick n/a%
Melvin, Al 14.97%
Tobin, Andy (i) 29.54%
County Supervisor – Dist. 1 (GOP)
Hrin, Mary Beth 46.45%
Simmons, Rowle (i) 53.47%
County Supervisor – Dist. 3 (GOP)
Garrison, Randall 61.40%
Joens, Diane 38.43%
County Supervisor – Dist. 4 (GOP)
Brown, Craig (i) 62.90%
Festenese, Marla 36.99%
County Supervisor – Dist. 5 (GOP)
Irwin, Steve 34.58%
Smith, Jack (i) 40.03%
Wise, Harold 25.31%
County Assessor (GOP)
Pearsall, Pam (i) 47.40%
Simmons, Judd 52.53%
Chino Valley Mayor
Croft, Darryl 57.75%
McCaullay, Robert 42.11%
Chino Valley Council
(2-year term) – 3 seats
Best, Mike (i) 27.56%
Harris, Alex 19.29%
Mendoza, Corey (i) 24.70%
Turner, Lon (i) 27.47%
Dewey-Humboldt Mayor
Nolan, Terry (i) 59.80%
Treadway, Doug 40.03%
Dewey-Humboldt Council – 3 seats
Crofutt, Lori 11.73%
Hughes, John 15.72%
Leonard, Kevin 10.57%
Repan, Dennis (i) 10.57%
Rogers, Denise 10.70%
Timmons, Amy 11.86%
Wendt, Victoria 15.14%
Wright, Nancy (i) 13.27%
Prescott Valley Council – 4 seats
Anderson, Rick (i) 13.18%
Arps, Craig 8.50%
Bradford, Charlotte 11.30%
Cilano, Joey 6.46%
Grossman, Marty (i) 12.89%
Mallory, Mary (i) 16.25%
Montes, Sergio 9.89%
Nye, Lora Lee (i) 13.25%
Trovini, Kevin 8.07%
