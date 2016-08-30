ROSIE tour comes to Prescott Sept. 1

The Republican Women of Prescott and the Yavapai County Republican Women have announced ROSIE the bus “Destination-White House” tour will roll through Prescott as she travels the Southwest.

The Red Carpet treatment will welcome National Federation of Republican Women President Carrie Almond on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. with an old fashioned free Ice Cream Social on the steps of the courthouse, according to a news release.

“Come on down to the square, be a part of this FREE event and get involved with what it means to encourage and empower women to vote.” Voter Registration will be available at the event. Sen. John McCain is expected to be in attendance, plus other local political candidates and officials, and AZFRW’s President, Loraine Pellegrino.

“Our mission with the ‘NFRW Destination: White House’ bus tour is to register Republican-leaning women to vote, rally our clubs and communities across the country, and put a Republican back in the White House,” says Almond, of Chillicothe, Missouri. “Women’s voices and votes will make the difference.”

Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest and most influential Republican women's group in the nation.



