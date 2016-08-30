Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Casey

When it comes to handling life’s ups and downs, some cats like to consider things on a case-by-case basis. That is the perfect way to describe this particular gal’s outlook.

Meet Casey, a darling, 3.5-year-old brown tabby who is healthy and spayed. Now looking for a new forever home because her former owner can no longer care for her, Casey maintains her positive attitude and endearing spirit.

She is loving, playful, and ever-optimistic about the future. Because she has previously lived as an only cat, Casey would likely do best as the sole recipient of your love and attention, and we also think she’d prefer a quiet home without young children.

Just remember, handling life’s challenges is all about your perspective, and sometimes, those changes are the very things that make it all worthwhile. Case in point – Casey!

She currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott.

Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Casey’s adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. For information, call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.