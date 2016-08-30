Pet Focus: Humane Society Pet of the Week - Checkers

Hi there, my name is Checkers. I’m a 7.5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix looking for my forever home at Yavapai Humane Society.

I’m a bit shy with new people but once I get to know you, I love to play and have all of your attention. I’ve had more than six months at YHS to work on my social skills with other dogs and, given that I’m a lady of a certain age, I am a good student, if I do say so myself.

I’m also eligible for YHS’s Senior Program, which means my adoption fee will be 100-percent waived for an adopter 60 or older. I would love a home with mature people like myself (I have to say, I’m partial to men) and will give me time to settle into my new home and bond with you.

Adopt me and we’ll enjoy a lifetime together of love, lounging, playtime, daily walks, and more!

Call the Adoptions Center at 928-445-2666 to learn more about me.