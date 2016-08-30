Pet Focus: Circle L Pet of the Week - Buddy

Not only is my name Buddy, but it’s who I am. I’m a senior boy, lab mix, medium build, very healthy, that loves to take walks or car rides. My previous owner turned me into the shelter because of my age.

I then was rescued by Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue. Even though this is a wonderful place I’d really like a forever home of my own. Maybe one that has only one playful dog around my age or if you just want me to be the only dog that would be OK too.

I know I still have some good quality years to give to a family and won’t cause you any problems.

If you are looking for your Buddy, then look no further. Just call Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue at 928-273-7005. Tell them you’re the Buddy for Buddy.