Pet Focus: Catty Shack Pet of the Week - Little Louie

Hi, my name is Little Louie and I was born in March 2015. I was found under a house when I was 3 weeks old.
I think Mom meant to come back for me but I got tired of waiting and was very hungry! I was yowling for food when I was found.
I was cared for in a loving foster’s home until I became a big boy. My medium long hair is so soft and I absolutely love to be brushed (really hate those fur matts)!
I enjoy playing with toys and my housemates and exploring whenever I can. If you are looking for a continual source of delight, I’m your guy!
If you would like to meet me come by Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite Street, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. I will be watching for you!
Comments
