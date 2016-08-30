Obituary: Sandra Diane Everett

  • Originally Published: August 30, 2016 12:01 a.m.

    • Sandra Diane Everett, 77, of Dewey passed away on Aug. 28, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska.

    Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home Bradshaw Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

