McCain defeats primary challengers

U.S. Sen. John McCain has beaten back a primary challenge from a Republican tea party activist to win the right to seek a sixth term in November.
The 80-year-old who was his party's 2008 presidential nominee easily defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans on the ballot.
However, the victory doesn't clear the way to a smooth re-election for McCain. He faces a tough Democratic challenge in November's general election from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. She advanced Tuesday after facing only a write-in opponent in the primary.
