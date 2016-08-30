McCain defeats primary challengers

In this Monday, May 30, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, looks on during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. A challenge to longtime U.S. Sen. McCain leads the lists of contests drawing attention in Tuesday's Arizona primary election.

AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 30, 2016 8:46 p.m.

    • U.S. Sen. John McCain has beaten back a primary challenge from a Republican tea party activist to win the right to seek a sixth term in November.

    The 80-year-old who was his party's 2008 presidential nominee easily defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and two other Republicans on the ballot.

    However, the victory doesn't clear the way to a smooth re-election for McCain. He faces a tough Democratic challenge in November's general election from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. She advanced Tuesday after facing only a write-in opponent in the primary.

