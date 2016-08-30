Letter: Homelessness solutions

EDITOR:
There but for the grace of God go I, or possibly you.
The homeless situation in Prescott is one that none of us wants to admit exists, and yet it does.
There are far more folks that have been close to this situation than we care to admit.
If it were you, on the street, in the woods, in your car, under an overpass … How hopeless would you feel?
How fearful would you be? How emotionally broken would you be?
The truth of the matter is that the safe sleep program established by CCJ is not an answer, but rather an awakening. An awakening to a culture, that prefers to look the other direction rather than face the reality that there are those who are far worse off than ourselves and in need.
Having joined the board of CCJ earlier this year, I too was concerned about the creation of a “safe haven” for homeless folks. But when I realized it was just that, a temporary “safe haven,” I supported the venture.
The committee reviewed local regulations, secured insurance, met with local law enforcement, and established a code of conduct by those in need of such a service. Several of these same people are accessing CCJs other programs through the Community Advocacy Program that assist with employment and transitional housing.
Are there other alternatives? I believe there are. But at this time, they do not exist, or have not been made available.
CCJ has taken the first step in providing a compassionate and safe alternative to an oft overlooked need.
Sleeping on the street opens individuals up to violence, harassment, and incarceration.
Prior to the opening of the Safe Sleep program, CCJ and other organizations held community meetings looking for ideas and suggestions to assist the homeless population in Prescott from the public.
CCJ and other organizations are open and receptive to positive suggestions to create a realistic end to poverty. Please feel free to provide assistance, or information to: paul.mitchell@yavapaiccj.org
I am confident that there is a solution or ideas that might lead to a solution. If you feel you have one, I would suggest contacting Paul and his staff at CCJ or another such organization.
We long recognized and supported the programs of CCJ and Open Door, and other nonprofits that are addressing a need to help the most vulnerable in our society.
The work they are doing deserves our support and encouragement and I am certain they would appreciate any advice or assistance you could give.
Barry L. Barbe
Prescott
Comments
Johnblake 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Why are these people permitted to ruin our town? Why is CCJ biting the hand that feeds them? I will make no more contributions to CCJ and I have already begun to shop at Safeway up the street.
CopJoe 6 minutes ago
I believe that CCJ has made a huge mistake in their decision to set up a campground on their commercial lot. I am of the opinion that they have misread the public's tolerance for the people that frequent such gatherings. An attempt to illicit emotion by writing, "The homeless situation in Prescott is one that none of us wants to admit exists, and yet it does" is disingenuous and patently untrue. Every person that can read the many articles in the paper or go downtown and see the homeless people on the plaza on a daily basis knows that homelessness exists in Prescott. It has been the topic of many heated discussions. The true issue is the definition of 'homeless' and the separating of voluntary homelessness from people who are actually 'homeless' because of a traumatic and unexpected event in their lives that is actually unforeseeable. Citizens seem to be able to identify the difference but I am not sure those that want to lump them together can. A person that makes a conscious decision to make a life style change and decides that they, for whatever reason, want to travel and experience the world through the lens of what they believe is a free lifestyle is not homeless. I believe that this category makes up the large majority of the 'homeless'. I also believe that this group carries with it the distinction of being at the center of most of citizen's complaints of aggressive panhandling and disorderly behavior. Those people that are truly 'homeless' through no fault of their own is a very small group. People help these folks out through their donations to charitable organizations and taxpayers help them through the funding of programs like food stamps, housing and other benefits. Charities, like CCJ, do a disservice to their organizations by lumping these very different groups together and then chastising the public for not wanting to 'help the homeless'. By doing so the CCJ is creating a false narrative of the citizenry of this town and the citizens are finding it repugnant. CCJ's donations and support will suffer.