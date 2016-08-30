Letter: Homelessness solutions

EDITOR:

There but for the grace of God go I, or possibly you.

The homeless situation in Prescott is one that none of us wants to admit exists, and yet it does.

There are far more folks that have been close to this situation than we care to admit.

If it were you, on the street, in the woods, in your car, under an overpass … How hopeless would you feel?

How fearful would you be? How emotionally broken would you be?

The truth of the matter is that the safe sleep program established by CCJ is not an answer, but rather an awakening. An awakening to a culture, that prefers to look the other direction rather than face the reality that there are those who are far worse off than ourselves and in need.

Having joined the board of CCJ earlier this year, I too was concerned about the creation of a “safe haven” for homeless folks. But when I realized it was just that, a temporary “safe haven,” I supported the venture.

The committee reviewed local regulations, secured insurance, met with local law enforcement, and established a code of conduct by those in need of such a service. Several of these same people are accessing CCJs other programs through the Community Advocacy Program that assist with employment and transitional housing.

Are there other alternatives? I believe there are. But at this time, they do not exist, or have not been made available.

CCJ has taken the first step in providing a compassionate and safe alternative to an oft overlooked need.

Sleeping on the street opens individuals up to violence, harassment, and incarceration.

Prior to the opening of the Safe Sleep program, CCJ and other organizations held community meetings looking for ideas and suggestions to assist the homeless population in Prescott from the public.

CCJ and other organizations are open and receptive to positive suggestions to create a realistic end to poverty. Please feel free to provide assistance, or information to: paul.mitchell@yavapaiccj.org

I am confident that there is a solution or ideas that might lead to a solution. If you feel you have one, I would suggest contacting Paul and his staff at CCJ or another such organization.

We long recognized and supported the programs of CCJ and Open Door, and other nonprofits that are addressing a need to help the most vulnerable in our society.



The work they are doing deserves our support and encouragement and I am certain they would appreciate any advice or assistance you could give.

Barry L. Barbe

Prescott