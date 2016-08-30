Editorial: Today’s results to shape the future

Many decisions and implications are ahead for registered voters, as well as for Yavapai County.

First up are the seats facing election today – most of which will be decided in this Primary Election, lacking General Election challenge: chiefly, the county assessor and four of the five members of the Board of Supervisors.

In recent weeks you have learned about incumbents and their challengers, who spends or collects money from whom (i.e. based on their finance reports), their goals and ideas, as well as recurring complaints. Topics of discussion have included taxes and valuations, the “Good Ol’ Boys” and alleged favoritism, jail needs or not, questions of nepotism, budgets and spending, and the future of our county, among others.

Supervisor Rowle Simmons has a challenger in Mary Beth Hrin; Craig Brown is being challenged by Marla Festenese; and Jack Smith is facing Harold Wise and Steve Irwin. Only Supervisor Tom Thurman is without an opponent; Chip Davis is working to become a state representative – facing David Stringer and Rep. Noel Campbell.

Not to forget, Karen Fann is unopposed for Steve Pierce’s state senate seat. And, U.S. Sen. John McCain’s biggest challenger is Kelli Ward, a state senator; the winner will face U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.

With all of this jockeying, one thing is certain: with only one current county board member guaranteed to retain his seat heading into 2017 (Thurman), Yavapai County could have a completely different voting balance, leadership, and slate of decision-makers. Which way will voters go? Who will be our leaders – the same or new?

The voters, through elections officials, are expected to formalize all of these today, God willing. Watch dCourier.com for updates tonight as results come in after polls close at 7, and pick up Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Courier for the stories and reactions.

As we look ahead to Nov. 8 and the General Election, The Daily Courier will highlight the remaining races and candidates’ views, and we’ll all get to weigh in on the race to be President.

For today, if you still have a mail-in ballot in hand, you need to deliver it to a polling place before 7 p.m. If you have not done so or have not already voted, educate yourself before marking your ballot – assume nothing.

I’ll see you on the other side.

- Tim Wiederaenders, city editor